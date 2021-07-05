Show some support with a few simple clicks by ordering from these new local businesses.

Another month calls for new restaurants to be shown some support and love. We got you covered in all things savoury, hearty and sweet to enjoy at home with your loved ones. Whether it’s by bringing the finest omakase experience or mouthwatering pastries home, we have your back. Whether you plan for an anniversary/birthday celebration, weekend brunch or date night at home, scroll down and click “favourite” to try them out soon.

Hero & Featured image credit: Instagram/Happy Xixi