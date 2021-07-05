Show some support with a few simple clicks by ordering from these new local businesses.
Another month calls for new restaurants to be shown some support and love. We got you covered in all things savoury, hearty and sweet to enjoy at home with your loved ones. Whether it’s by bringing the finest omakase experience or mouthwatering pastries home, we have your back. Whether you plan for an anniversary/birthday celebration, weekend brunch or date night at home, scroll down and click “favourite” to try them out soon.
Hero & Featured image credit: Instagram/Happy Xixi
If carbs are your one true love, add The Dough Factory to your list. Located in Bandar Sri Damansara, this joint is already gaining fans for its pastries since its grand opening in June 2021. What caught our eye from the menu are their buttery selections – from plain croissants and banana croissants to sea salt kouign aman and more – as a great pairing with your morning coffee. Don’t forget to explore their divine mains from pasta to burgers to have as well. Go ahead and drop them a text to make your orders soon before it’s sold out for the day.
(Image credit: Instagram/@thedoughfactory.my)
It’s hard not to miss Happy Xixi when you’re greeted with a ‘70s exterior with a cheery orange atmosphere. But in the meantime, Whatsapp your order to have their food delivered. For an easy-going meal, check out their Creamy Truffle Chicken Popcorn Rice or the Mentai Tamago Poke Bowl. Don’t forget to include their sweet bites from Tiramisu and Cheesy Croffle to indulge for tea later with succulent desserts from Taroball Red Bean Paste and Red Bean Paste Taufufah, to Mango Sago and Longan Osmanthus.
(Image credit: Instagram/@happyxixi_155)
There’s a new omakase on the block, and all you have to do is WhatsApp to bring the dining experience home. Located on Jalan Imbi, KL, Iki Omakase offers a gastronomic approach to the comfort favourites. You can order in the Chef’s Selection Sushi (RM228), Truffle Udon (RM138), and A5 Wagyu Don (with onsen egg and shaved truffle) for a cosy date at home. End the night with their Special Dessert selection, and you’ll be smiling from ear to ear with the finest meal.
(Image credit: Instagram/@ikiomakasekl)
Hosting gameday at home? Trust Hard Attack to come to the rescue. Set your dining table with crispy snack selections from Cheeseburger Wontons and Crispy Chicken Fries, to Fish Fillet Panino and Duck Fries. If you’re craving a wholesome meal, opt for the Fried Duck Rice or Chicken Crostini to share. Gameday isn’t complete without desserts, and Hard Attack is ready to jolt your tastebuds with their fried cheesecake.
(Image credit: Instagram/@eatdrinkklcom)
Satisfy your cravings for a juicy chicken burger by ordering from Burger Blek. Their Signature Fried Chicken Burger is a hit, but the secret to the recipe is the homemade secret sauces. Curious to try it out? Order one for yourself or for the whole family by ordering the Lepak Set for a great deal. If you’re not craving burgers, the Area 51 Fried Chicken set seems like quite an experience too.
(Image credit: Instagram/@burger.blek)