6 new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor to visit in May 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Check out these new cafes and restaurants in KL throughout May 2022.

Are you feeling hungry? You’re in luck because our curated May 2022 guide includes new cafes and joints to enjoy bistro-style meals, pastries and delicious brews. Pastry lovers, head over to Dough by Meg and Golden Seed for delectable bombolonis and croissants. Looking for new spots to unwind on the weekends? Add Transparent Coffee and Yeap to your wishlist. We love how both locations offer a sense of tranquillity with their homey ambience. If you’re heading to Setapak this weekend, go ahead and explore the neighbourhood’s latest Watermark restaurant for a flavourful meal surrounded by lush greenery.

Explore these new cafes and restaurants in KL throughout May 2022:

Watermark Restaurant

Kicking off our guide to the best new cafes in May 2022 is Watermark Restaurant, Setapak’s newest addition for European bistro-style comfort food. The menu comprises comfort favourites such as salmon fillet, roasted duck, baked smoked duck fried rice and more – all-day breakfasts are available too. Order the focaccia mini pizza and cheese fried egg on English muffin toast for a light wake-me-up. Ideal for sharing, we recommend the cream cheese and garlic parcels, sauteed fresh mixed mushrooms, and crispy garden vegetable chips. In the drinks department, the restaurant offers various refreshments from coffees to fresh juices.

Address: No 22, Jalan Mawar, Taman P, 53000 Ramlee, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 – 3 PM, 6 – 9 PM.

The Lemon Tree

If Lavo is your go-to for evening happy hour in PJ, the next-door Lemon Tree should be where you head for breakfast. The cafe, boasting bright, inviting ambience encapsulated by a glasshouse, offers an all-day breakfast but, more enticingly, an expansive menu of pastries, bread, cakes, coffees and teas.

Inspired by the Victorian era, the 1,700-square-foot café, apart from looking like a lemon grove, features a domed ceiling, vivid furniture and glass claddings several storeys tall – evoking the sensation of al fresco dining except you’re bathing in natural light yet luxuriating in the comfort of air condition.

Go for the blueberry danish, garden focaccia, an assortment of croissants and fruit tarts. If cafe latte, mocha, camomile tea and green tea are too expected, get the cafe’s signature iced teas – Tangy Pear Honey-nade, Citrus Yuzu Oolong and more.

Address: Ground Floor, Menara Lien Hoe, Persiaran Tropicana, 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8 AM-6 PM / Call 011-5763-0433 to reserve

(written by Justin Ng)

Transparent Coffee

Transparent Coffee fans, rejoice! Your go-to spot for great coffee is finally opening its doors again after relocated from Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar (Coley Cocktail Bar). You can find the cafe located opposite the ZhongShan building at Sam Mansion Flat. Step inside and fall in love with the serene atmosphere amidst the rustic wooden touches and white walls. Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate their filter coffees using nanolot, san ramon, typica and geisha roasts. Pair your delicious brews with a pastry, and you’re good to go.

Address: Sam Mansion Flat, Jalan Tuba, Kampung Attap, 50460 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM

Golden Seed

Coffee and croissants? It’s a match made in heaven. Located in Puchong, Golden Seed is where you can find crisp, buttery croissants from sweet to savoury. If you’re feeling adventurous, order their Pastry Box that includes the signature ham & cheese, almond croissant, chocolate cruffin, early grey cranberry scone, and salmon danish. Thanks to the minimalist interior and calm palette, the space evokes a warm and inviting vibe for a quick cuppa or unwinding with their loved ones. Order online here.

Address: 15, Jalan USJ 10/1c, Taipan Business Centre, 47620 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 9.30 AM – 7.30 PM

Dough by Meg

If you’re in the mood for bombolonis, head to Dough by Meg. Famed for their delicious flavoured doughnuts, Dough by Meg is the best spot in the city for sweet treats. There are six flavours: The OG Cinnamon Sugar, Miss Tiramisu, Mixed Summer Berries Milk Cream, Classic pistachio, ChaCha Hojicha and Valrhona Dark Chocolate + Salted Caramel. Keep a lookout for seasonal menus on their Instagram. Besides their signature doughnuts, hot meals are available, from quick bites to breakfast selections. We recommend the big breakfast and avocado shrimp croissant.

Address: 9C, Jalan Ceylon, Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 6 PM

Yeap (non-halal)

Drop by Section 17’s newest Yeap cafe for aromatic coffees and beautiful floral arrangements. Thanks to the cosy ambience, Yeap is a great place to relax and enjoy your morning cuppa. Order their home-baked oatmeal stout pound cake and Baileys dark chocolate chiffon cake if you’re craving desserts. While you’re there, go ahead and explore Floratorie.co’s floral workshops and bespoke floral designs.

Address: 1075A Jalan 17/27, Taman Gembira, Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: 10 AM – 5 PM (closed on Mondays)

(written by staff writer)

