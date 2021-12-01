5 new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL this December 2021

In the mood to explore the city for new eateries? Show some support by visiting these new cafes and restaurants throughout December 2021.

Ask yourself: What are you craving for this month? From brunch to Japanese cuisine and dim sum, December is surely looking great. Our hand-picked guide is curated with the best grubs and Instagram-worthy interiors. As Kuala Lumpur is teeming with the best hangout spots, it’s a sign to get yourself out there and explore what the city has to offer.

For the early risers and brunch lovers, WU DI Cafe is the place to be. If kooky eateries are your ideal adventure, check out The Den and Mori Kohi. The best conversations usually happen after a round of cocktails, and Tap Tap at The Rabbit Hole is the best spot to do so.

Here is a list of new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL this December 2021:

WU DI

Image credit: Instagram/@zaznuriah

On the hunt for the next brunch place? Visit WU DI Cafe. The cafe is known for its minimal yet inviting space with rattan interior at every corner. The menu comprises Western to Japanese delights. From WU DI Burrata Lemak to Aussie Breakie and Big Breakfast, the all-day breakfast selections are definitely worth trying. For lunch, check out the Mala Chicken Karaage and Chinese Steak.

Address: 10, Jalan Galloway, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM, Sunday – Thursday. 10 AM – 11 PM, Friday – Saturday. Closed on Tuesdays.

You may like this.. Food & Drink Surround yourself with nature by visiting these cafes in KL and Cyberjaya

Mori Kohi

Image credit: Instagram/@jacob_l1m

If Japanese cuisine is your ideal comfort food, head over to Mori Kohi. Located off Jalan Tun Razak, this new cafe offers delicious chow and coffee surrounded by lush greenery. The best part? The restaurant is pet-friendly too. When the sun is out, enjoy your cuppa at the designated outdoor seating areas. We recommend the Mori Signature Tendon and Salmon Chazuke. If coffee is not for you, don’t miss out on their matcha selections.

Address: 11, Jalan Aman, Off Jln Tun Razak, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM, Monday – Sunday. Closed on Tuesdays.

You may like this.. Food & Drink 8 best dining and drinking ideas in KL for December 2021

The Den

Image credit: Instagram/@yumtummy28_

Located in Cheras, The Den offers a relaxing ambience and appetising food. The menu spans from Nasi Lemak to Asam Laksa and Soto Ayam – sandwiches are available too. Order the Youtiao topped with homemade fresh milk mochi and opt for either the black sesame or red bean gula Melaka toppings. Cool down with their signature cendol and ABC.

Address: 124-GF, BLK P/D, Jalan Kaskas, Taman Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 10 AM-11 PM, Wednesday-Monday.

You may like this.. Food & Drink Here’s where to find the best laksa Johor in KL and PJ

6 Senses Dim Sum (non-halal)

Image credit: Instagram/@satisfactioncraved

It’s impossible to say no to dim sum. 6 Senses Dim Sum is Puchong’s latest joint for handmade dumplings, buns, puffs and crispy assortments. Pop by for a gastronomic experience by ordering the Signature Truffle Xiao Long Bao, Biang Biang Noodles and the Four Seasons Siew Mai. View the menu here.

Address: 24, Jalan PPU 2A, Taman Perindustrian Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM, Tuesday – Friday. 7 AM – 5 PM, Saturday – Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Order on foodpanda

(written by staff writer)

You may like this.. Food & Drink Stay home and yum cha: 8 places for dim sum delivery in KL

Tap Tap

Image credit: Instagram/@drink_taptap

Cocktails on tap? Yes, please. Tap Tap is Changkat‘s hidden gem for refreshing and pocket-friendly cocktails. Located in The Rabbit Hole, the bistro is back in business after a dreamy makeover with two new eateries – Brew & Bread and Drink Tap Tap. Step inside and immerse yourself in a resort ambience with its neutral tones and a courtyard with a swimming pool. Drop by Brew & Bread for brunch dates, and walk over to Tap Tap for refreshing cocktails.

Address: 14 – 16, Changkat Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 12 AM, Tuesday – Saturday. 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

(written by staff writer)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and featured image credit: WU DI Cafe