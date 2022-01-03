6 new cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ to visit in January 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ throughout January 2022.

It’s time to embrace the New Year with a positive and an adventurous attitude. Leave your favourite spots to rest and show some support for the latest joints. This month is looking up as we hunt for the finest hangout spots filled with delectable grubs and brews. Kicking off our guide to the best cafes and restaurants to explore in January 2022 is Ampang’s latest hidden gem, D’Culture. If you’re into egg sandwiches and frittatas, you will adore the arrival of Eggbeast. For coffee lovers, surround yourself with lush greenery and divine brews at Monster A Garden Cafe and HOH Coffee.

New cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ to explore in January 2022:

D’Culture

Image credit: Instagram/@dculture.cafe

Located in Taman Sri Ukay, D’culture is Ampang’s newest eatery for hearty Western and Asian delights. The hidden gem offers a quiet comfortable setting for a delightful meal with your loved ones. When the weather is just right, opt to dine outside to soak up the vitamin D and fresh air. The restaurant offers delicacies from Rice with Buttermilk Chicken to the Big Breakfast. For a sweet refreshment, order their Nutella and Oreo milkshakes.

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 7 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Eggbeast

Image credit: Instagram/@eggbeast.official

Dedicated to all egg lovers, Eggbeast is an ode to Los Angeles’ gourmet food concept, Eggslut. Find them by Lot 10, Bukit Bintang opposite Sungei Wang Plaza mall. Famed for its eggy selections, each sandwich is packed with well-balanced ingredients and topped with soft, buttery brioche buns. We recommend the Signature Eggbeast, Avocado with Streaky Beef and lastly, the Breakfast Sausage. For vegetarians, opt for the Portobello Mushroom sandwich. Order for delivery here.

Operating hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Monster A Garden

Image credit: Instagram/@conniesimplelife

If you love surrounding yourself with good vibes and greenery, be sure to add Monster A Garden to your list. This pet-friendly cafe off Jalan Imbi offers a serene ambience with its minimalist decor. Step inside, and you will be awestruck by the unique decor splashed with photography and art. For that ideal Instagram-worthy shot, the alfresco space is eye-catching thanks to its cosy setting. Don’t miss out on their fudgy chocolate cake if you’re craving baked treats.

Operating hours: 12 PM – 8 PM (Thursday – Monday)

Hoh Coffee

Image credit: Instagram/@vnic_

Coffee lovers, rejoice. HOH Coffee in Solaris, Mont Kiara, is worth checking out if you’re in the neighbourhood. A visit to this new cafe is a great way to unwind over the weekends, especially when you’re in the mood for coffees and treats. The menu comprises espresso, flat white, latte and more. For a heavenly combination with your cuppa, go ahead and order the best-selling earl grey biscoff cheesecake. It’s the best of both worlds.

Operating hours: 8 AM – 7 PM (Sunday – Wednesday). 8 AM – 10 PM (Thursday – Saturday)

Tiny Projects

Image credit: Instagram/@thetinyprojects

Located in SS2, Tiny Projects is PJ’s latest It spot for craft beers. Although relatively new, the drink menu boasts various ales and lagers to savour with Japanese-inspired snacks. This hidden bar will welcome you to a cosy environment with ample space and rustic interiors. Pop by for a cheeky pint to release the stress away. Don’t forget to check out the graphic murals for a quick photo op.

WhatsApp +6012-549-2018 to make a reservation.

Operating hours: 3 PM – 12 AM (Tuesday – Sunday).

The Butter Post

Image credit: Instagram/@thebutterpost

Trust The Butter Post to cheer you up on a gloomy day with the best-baked treats. Located in Bangsar, the new cafe offers savoury and sweet goodness, from bread rolls and croffles to cakes. Their croissant is a crowd-pleaser, but the caneles are worth checking out too. Grab yourself an espresso macchiato with the best-selling Garlic Cream Cheese Bun on the side. Book for dine-in and delivery here.

Operating hours: 9 AM – 5 PM (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday). 10 AM – 6 PM (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Tuesdays.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Ruben Ramirez; Featured image credit: Instagram/@conniesimplelife