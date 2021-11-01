6 new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL this November 2021

In the mood to explore the city for new eateries? Show some support by visiting these new cafes and restaurants in KL this November.

This month is looking up as we hunt for the best spots to mingle and de-stress. Our hand-picked guide is curated with everything you desire in a hangout spot – great ambience, aromatic coffee and appetising grubs. Brimming with independent eateries and kooky hangouts, it’s proof that KL has no shortage of options for your caffeine and sweets fix. If you’re looking for a new spot to enjoy a cold beer, check out The Lullaby in the heart of KL this November.

For those who have a profound love for crunchy yet fluffy croissants, Tanned is the place. However, at times a change of scenery is needed, and that’s why exploring new cafes such as Lain Hati, Box KL, and Mana would be good for the soul. Satiate your Japanese cravings by visiting Kingu Kongu, and don’t forget to order the delicious skewers to share.

Here is a list of new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL this November:

Lullaby KL (written by staff writer)

Image credit: Instagram/@lullaby_kl

The Lullaby is KL’s latest It spot for craft beers and snacks. The vintage loft-style ambience is cosy yet homey. Apart from that, the menu parades 80 variations of craft beers worldwide, which is a treat for every beer enthusiast. Head over to Lullaby and order a bottle (or two) to unwind with your loved ones.

Address: 1st floor, 198 Jalan Tun H.s.Lee 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 3 PM – 12 AM

Box KL

Image credit: Instagram/@boxkualalumpur

Consider adding Box KL to your list of new cafes in KL this November for some downtime. Perhaps, after a bike ride around the city? Located on Jalan Hang Lekiu, this humble space is exceptional for a hearty breakfast and an iced coffee on the side. The best spots are by the colossal windows or at the outdoor seatings for that ideal Insta-worthy shot. Order for delivery here.

Address: 34D & 34E, Jalan Hang Lekiu

Operating hours: 8 AM – 12 AM (daily)

You may like this.. Food & Drink Surround yourself with nature by visiting these cafes in KL and Cyberjaya

Lain Hati MY

Image credit: Instagram/@lainhatimy

Coffee fans, you’re in for a treat. Hailed from Indonesia, Lain Hati serves a plethora of thirst-quenching drinks ranging from coffee to non-coffee beverages. With quirky names like the Kopi Main Hati, Kopi LDR and Kopi Patah Hati grabbing our attention, the sandwiches and doughnuts make a satisfying combo with your cuppa too. Order for delivery here.

Address: 126-G-3A, 126 Metro Genting Klang, Jalan Genting Kelang, Setapak

Operating hours: 9 AM – 9 PM

MANA Kepong

Image credit: Instagram/@josephcshong

If there’s one thing we noticed about MANA is the juxtaposition of neon and concrete grey interiors. While the menu boasts an extensive range of Japanese rice bowls, the coffee selection is worth checking out, from local-style kopi to Hong Kong-style teh. Our recommendations? The Grilled Unagi bowl and Tamagoyaki Mentai bowl. Check out the menu here.

Address: 16, Jalan Ambong Kiri 1, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 9 PM (daily)

You may like this.. Food & Drink 6 best restaurants at Suria KLCC to pop in after a day of luxury retail therapy

Tanned

Image credit: Instagram/@gettingtanned

Croissants and coffee – what could be better? Tanned is considered a lovely pick-me-up on a gloomy day. This new cafe in KL serves buttery croissants from the classics to exquisite flavours, like Duck & Cheese, Mango Sticky Rice, Virgin Mojito and Truffle Tuna. If you’re having a hard time choosing from the menu, get your hands on their Tanned Box filled with the specialities. Order for delivery here.

Address: 1, Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Kingu Kongu

Image credit: Instagram/@kingukongu.my

Transporting you to Japan, Kingu Kongu is Malaysia’s first halal izakaya-style joint, thanks to the wooden furnishing, cosy ambience and signature sliding doors. The restaurant offers delicacies from Teriyaki to Maki Sushi and Agemono. Donburi bowls and snacks are available too. If it’s your first time, we suggest ordering the skewers.

Address: 5&7, Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 4 PM – 11 PM (daily) / Make your reservation by Whatsapping 012-871-5456

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Instagram/@lavienenrose; Featured image credit: Instagram/@josephcshong