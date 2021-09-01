4 new cafes and restaurants in KL to explore this September 2021

Show some support by visiting or ordering from these new restaurants in KL today.
The month of September is here, and with it comes a list of restaurants to try. With the latest SOPs, you can now have the liberty to dine in safely for the fully-vaccinated. Whether you’re looking for new takeaway matcha spots, delicious wood-fired pizzas or beyond, this month is looking terrific. However, these restaurants are currently available for deliveries only. In the meantime, keep a lookout for announcements and scroll down to find out where you can explore next.
A matcha a day keeps the doctor away. Inspired by the Indonesian word for green, IJO (translates as hijau in malay) matcha is currently open in two locations: Cyberjaya and KL. The menu offers matcha classics, along with delicious local twists, from matcha cendol gula melaka, matcha chai cincau and more. Plus, their matcha cookies are a hit, so don’t forget to add them to the cart. Be sure to visit their pop-up in Ampang (73, Jalan Ayer Dusun, Setapak) when you have the chance too.
(Image credit: Instagram/@ijo.matcha)
In the mood for pizzas and wings? Trust Messy Buffalo to come to the rescue. If you live or happen to be in Sungai Besi, it’s worth checking out based on their delicious menu. Whether you’re craving the signatures or truffle delights, they sure have it all to suit your needs. Best believe that your taste buds will be rewarded.
Currently open for delivery and takeaway.
(Image credit: Instagram/@mymessybuffalo)
There’s a new cafe in Sri Petaling, and The Hungry Lab (non-halal) is here to sort your cravings. Although the cafe is currently available for pick-up and takeaway, their menu offers an extensive selection for brunch dates at home. You will find hearty pasta meals, burgers and more to order from. Keep checking their Instagram page for upcoming promo meals and dine-in announcements too.
(Image credit: Instagram/@thehungrylab.my)
Artisanal and locally handcrafted, BackAlley (non-halal) is perfect for lazy weekends and cosy dates at home. From pasta to rice bowls; you can try their appetising Spinach Tagliatelle with Pan Seared Chicken, Tagliatelle with Pan Seared Salmon or Squid Ink Carbonara. However, if you’re feeling for your dose of grains, their rice bowl selections consist of Yuzu Beef Brisket, Salmon Tataki and more.
Currently open for delivery and takeaway.
(Image credit: Instagram/@backalleypasta)