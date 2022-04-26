New dining and drinking ideas for this May around KL and PJ

Things are looking up for gourmands in May 2022 as a number of restaurants make their presence felt in KL and PJ. What to look forward to apart from Hari Raya open houses and Mother’s Day celebrations? Plenty!

Check out these KL and PJ restaurants and bars in May 2022:

The Lemon Tree opens in Tropicana, Petaling Jaya

If Lavo is your go-to for evening happy hour in PJ, the next-door Lemon Tree should be where you head for breakfast. The cafe, boasting bright, inviting ambiance encapsulated by a glasshouse, offers all-day breakfast, but more enticingly, an expansive menu of pastries, breads, cakes, coffees and teas.

Inspired by the Victorian era, the 1,700-square-foot café apart from looking like a lemon grove features a domed ceiling, vivid furniture and glass claddings several storeys tall – evoking the sensation of al fresco dining except you’re bathing in natural light yet luxuriating in the comfort of air condition.

Go for the blueberry danish, garden focaccia, an assortment of croissants and fruit tarts. If the likes of cafe latte, mocha, camomile tea and green tea are too expected, get the cafe’s signature iced teas – Tangy Pear Honey-nade, Citrus Yuzu Oolong and more.

The Lemon Tree is located at Ground Floor, Menara Lien Hoe, Persiaran Tropicana, 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Call 011-5763 0433 to reserve. It opens daily 8am-6pm.

Baan Phadthai opens at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Baan Phadthai is one of several new cafes and restaurants opening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur of late. Not any Thai street food restaurant, however, as Baan Phadthai boasts a credential unlike any other. Its Bangkok outlet was awarded on numerous occasions by Michelin Guide Bangkok.

What to order here but its plethora of phad thais – from delicious roast beef to extravagant jumbo mud crab? The secret sauce to its acclaimed phad thai lies with the 18-ingredient sauce and the “Sen Jan” rice noodles. The portion is generous. If that doesn’t satiate you, a range of appetisers and desserts such as satays and mango sticky rice are available too.

Baan Phadthai is located at the Connection Precinct, Level 3, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. It opens daily, 11am-10pm. Call 03-9779 9113 to reserve.

AlcoHall by Wholly Spirits opens at Qra Arcoris Mont Kiara

To raise your spirit, drop by AlcoHall if you happen to be stocking up on gourmet groceries at Qra’s latest outlet. Wholly Spirits has carved out a niche for its endless supply of independent brands – Eiling Lim, Hernö Gin, Scallywag, and among others – in the Hartamas neighbourhood. Unlike other alcohol retailers that don’t offer you a taste when you make a purchase, AlcoHall is also a bar. Craft beer is on tap, while cocktails made with Wholly Spirits’ exclusive brands can be offered for a fee.

Since you shouldn’t be drinking and driving, cocktails containing zero alcohol are also offered.

AlcoHall by Wholly Spirits is located at Qra Arcoris Mont Kiara, Lot LG5-1 & LG5-3A, Lower Ground 5 Level, Arcoris, 10, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur. It opens 11am-10pm daily. Cocktails are available between 3pm and 10pm.

Shin’Labo by James Won opens at Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Kuala Lumpur

Celebrity chef James Won of Enfin fame has reinvented himself with a brand-new offering to discerning gourmets with Shin’Labo – an omakase experience marrying Japanese cuisine and French culinary techniques, as well as incorporating ingredients indigenous to Malaysia.

Ambiance here plays as much an importance as food. Every step you take when waltzing into the restaurant heightens your anticipation of the food. And be prepared to splurge and indulge. High on the must-try list are Hambagu and Korokke (James’ play on the Japanese interpretation of the burger patty and croquette), Hokkaido Scallop and Caviar (the finest ocean’s catch with the most delicate ingredient – a clever juxtaposition of scallop’s natural sweetness and caviar’s savoury flavour), and the Blue Prawn served with James’ signature dollop of sambal olek.

Shin’Labo by James Won is located at Lot G13A & G13B, Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Kuala Lumpur, 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. It opens Tuesdays till Sundays, 11am-11pm. Click here to reserve.

Hero and feature images of KL restaurants to discover in May 2022 courtesy of the Lemon Tree. All other images of KL restaurants to discover in May 2022 courtesy of respective brands