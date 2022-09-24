Luca to Olivia Deli: 5 new restaurants to check out in Bangsar

From relaxing cafes where you can indulge in cakes and coffee to some of the best restaurants in KL, Bangsar’s F&B scene continues to thrive in 2022.

Every weekend, diners from all over the city flock to Bangsar for a delicious brunch or to catch up with friends over a drink or dessert. Although parking might be hard to find and traffic can be troublesome, that doesn’t seem to stop people of all ages from heading over to Bangsar to dine at its many, many eateries.

The township continues to be one of the most popular places in KL, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic. It has grown from a quiet suburb to a thriving neighbourhood that offers shopping, dining, bars, recreation, and more.

While Bangsar earned a solid reputation over the years for its vibrant nightlife and bar scene, the F&B scene is not to be discounted. Despite Bangsar being relatively small, there is a variety of cuisine offered in the vicinity, from banana leaf restaurants to coffeehouses to burger joints.

The Telawi area may be a popular hotpot for bars and eateries in Bangsar, but other areas such as APW Bangsar, BSC, and Lorong Kurau have also attracted plenty of hot new restaurants and cafes over the past couple of years. With the addition of Bangsar Village I and II, Bangsar is arguably one of the most flourishing neighbourhoods in KL to visit for food, shopping, or just killing some time on the weekends.

For those who tend to visit Bangsar frequently or happen to live or work there, they’re usually always on the lookout for new places to try. As we enter the last quarter of the year, there are quite a few new restaurants and cafes that have opened up in 2022.

Here are some restaurants to try in Bangsar this September 2022: