Seasonal menus and exciting restaurant offerings to check out in June

June is a month of celebrations – Hari Gawai, Dragon Boat Festival, Father’s Day and the King’s birthday all fall within the span of two weeks – all the more reasons to check out the list of restaurants in KL during June 2022 for their exclusive offerings and seasonal menus.

A list of restaurants in KL to try for June 2022:

Hide unveils a new seafood focused menu with some terrestrial touches

Sequestered behind a mammoth painting in the upscale residential and corporate mixed-use skyscraper, Berjaya Central Park, Hide is one of finest restaurants in KL. If exclusivity is what you seek, you won’t be met with disappointment. An expansive view of the kitchen, an intimate setting perfect for some tête-à-tête yet distant enough from other patrons, a reasonably priced wine list and I can go on and on about its friendly but classy ambience, as every course is plated and elucidated by a chef what ingredients go into the making of a particular dish and how it is prepared.

This season, the culinary team behind Hide takes you from the ocean to the farm. The menu is a melange of seafood and meat, with a sweet ending lent by an exquisite reimagination of local desserts, as guests go through in excess of a dozen creations. To whet your appetite, a jelly of sort made of pineapple, rum and Campari is served, before dainty amuse-bouches of ikura and mudcrab; caviar, wagyu and kanpachi; and black truffle and comte encapsulate the wide-ranging tastes and flavours diners set to experience throughout the evening.

Japanese influence rises to the fore next as black truffle, uni and dadinho are meticulously put together right before you, where fragrance of the forest floor is enmeshed with creaminess and brininess of the ocean to an explosion of contrasting flavours. The same train of thoughts can also be discerned on the next dishes – scallop, caviar and dashi; and uni, clam and chawanmushi.

Thereafter, the evening takes a more substantial turn as the amount of food gets heavier in portion and flavour. Kinmedai, hotaruika and meuniere represents the penultimate seafood on the menu, as highlighted ingredients shift to poultry and cattle in form of hokkigai, geoduck, XO and koshihikari; Silver Hill duck, sunchoke and savoy; A5 Miyazaki, entrecote and mustard, which satiate even the most ravenous glutton.

In between the mains and petit fours are two desserts whose roots can easily be discerned – yam, banana and sweet potato; and kaya, horkasai and coconut. Marrying the best of degustation and substance, anchored by the innumerous ingredients brought in from all corners of the globe, as well as sensorially rewarding, the dinner is priced fairly at RM650+.

Hide is located at Concourse, Ritz-Carlton Residences, 105, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. It opens 6pm-10pm Tuesdays-Sundays. Call 019-222 9842 to reserve.

Graze, Hilton Kuala Lumpur presents once-a-month champagne brunch

Not your typical bubbly buffet patronised by the inebriated and the rambunctious, the exclusive once-a-month champagne brunch by Graze is a sit-down, course by course contemporary decadence with an absolute free flow of Perrier-Jouët, with a touch of class but never a shackle. This modern European restaurant in KL is only open for special occasions as of June 2022.

What better way to kick start a Sunday with freshly shucked oysters from the US and Ireland. The choice is yours between the brinier American and the creamier Irish variants. That is after a proper welcoming in the form of a flute of brut champagne while awaiting the commence of the lunch. As the restaurant seats a highly limited number of guests, you can expect constant replenishment and attentive service, in the company of Perrier-Jouët’s brand ambassador who is on hand to concoct a couple of innominate cocktails made of the brand’s fine bubbles.

When the lunch begins, expect a potpourri of appetisers. The antipasto comes in the form of cheese, cold cuts and breadstick, followed by a bruschetta of heirloom tomato, bocconcini and fresh basil. The seafood focused indulgence continues with Norwegian salmon ceviche topped with avruga caviar and coriander, as well as New England oyster chowder enriched with crispy bacon, garlic crouton and fresh chive.

Pacing is unhurried and your flute never goes half empty. When it’s time for mains, the portion remains degustation like, leaving sufficient room for more champagne intake. A slice of Queensland wagyu sirloin MB6-7 is served atop a brioche embellished with mushroom duxelles and caviar. Several fried dishes come next – deep-fried Japanese oyster with lemon aioli and panko; pan-fried Canadian scallop with cauliflower puree, crispy lotus root and herbal emulsion; and croquette made of pulled wagyu cooked for six hours with lettuce and parmigiano reggiano.

A tray of petite fours – chocolate mousse, pistachio choux, passion fruit tart and lychee framboise delice – is bound to send you home wonderfully satiated. But let’s admit it, while the food is excellent, you are here for Perrier-Jouët. Priced at RM498 nett for food and champagne, arrive thirsty and you will have all your money’s worth and a little more. For non-drinkers, you may part with RM200 nett for food and mocktails.

The next session is slated for 11am-2pm, 19 June 2022. Graze is located at Level 4, Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur. Call 03-2264 2264 to reserve.

Lucky Lucky Foodstore, a modern food court, opens in Taman Tasik Permaisuri

For city folks who venture out for fresh air in the manicured garden of Taman Tasik Permaisuri, now there is a place overlooking the verdant expanse that nourishes your soul with coffee, breakfast and a range of other specialties including Chinese soup, Taiwanese desserts and Mexican staples.

The latest brainchild of Platform Hospitality Group, responsible for the likes of Entier and Botanica + Co, is a list of new ventures and restaurants in KL that will be progressively unveiled in and beyond June 2022. The 12,000-square-foot modern food court is Instagram friendly. You can expect Fook Kin Chow (salted egg calamari, prawn paste fried chicken wing, X.O. sauce fried rice); Sin Chuan Kee (chicken rice made with free-range and antibiotics-free chicken); Tang Soup House (a plethora of Chinese soups made with real herbs); Machos! (contemporary tacos and burrito bowls); Lucky Kopi (homemade kaya toast and Hainanese coffee); Little Boco (specialty coffee, gourmet toasts and pastries); Chunz (Korean street food); Abah Nasi Campur (everyday dishes); The Bao Guy (contemporary steamed buns with an assortment of fillings); Nasi Kandar Headquarter (nasi kandar); and Lerz (bubble tea and shaved ice desserts).

Lucky Lucky Foodstore is located at Komune Living & Wellness, Unit LG-08, Lower Ground, Komune, 21, Jalan Tasik Permaisuri 2, Bandar Tun Razak, 56000 Kuala Lumpur. It opens 7am-9pm Mondays-Thursdays and 7am-10pm Fridays-Sundays and public holidays.