Count down in Singapore with these elaborate New Year’s Eve dinners that come with fireworks

Festive food meets fireworks at these restaurants in Singapore, which are serving up lavish New Year’s Eve dinners paired with an incredible view. If you’re planning on a quick weekend getaway across the border, make your reservations now.
Based around Marina Bay, these dining establishments offer views of the light show combined with curated menus. At Marina Bay Sands, Ce La Vi presents an ingredient-driven feast of contemporary Asian flavours, and Spago unfolds a spread of seafood and champagne.
At Level33, their five-course menu includes access to the caviar and oyster bar, while Altro Zafferano presents celebratory Italian dishes with truffle. Kaarla brings the taste of Australian coastal cuisine to the 51st floor, and 665°F steakhouse serves charcoal-grilled wagyu and caviar-topped lobster.
Closer to the ground, Saint Pierre has a luxurious eight-course meal featuring their signatures and other premium ingredients, while Caffe Fernet has curated a menu of classy Italian fare with free-flow cocktails.
The most amazing New Year’s Eve dinners with fireworks in Singapore
From the 38th floor, 665°F presents a five-course New Year’s Eve menu backed by Singapore’s skyline. The meal starts with an amuse bouche of tempura oysters with gribiche sauce, followed by Boston lobster cocktail with beluga caviar, black truffle pasta, and A4 Kagoshima wagyu striploin, which is charcoal-grilled and served with potato mille-feuille. An alternative to beef is the highly prized Patagonian toothfish, and dinner concludes with mango lychee mille-feuille with strawberry basil ice cream.
S$208++
Altro Zafferano rolls out a five-course dinner on New Year’s Eve that spans live scallop with Hokkaido sea urchin ice cream, house-made tortellini with pumpkin and truffle, a choice between fish with maitake mushroom and Amalfi lemon, or wagyu beef with sunchoke, radicchio, and chestnut. Extend the celebrations by moving to the terrace lounge for the countdown bash, where champagne packages, snack platters, and a live DJ take revellers into the new year. The restaurant also has a four-course dinner that ends at 8pm for early nighters.
S$188++ – S$650++
Stand under the light show at Caffe Fernet, which is serving a communal-style dinner and free-flow cocktails for New Year’s Eve. They have snacks of burrata and Candabrian anchovy, small plates of truffle risotto, mains including braised wagyu short rib, and their signature dessert platter. Cocktails such as Aperol Spritz and Negroni, together with prosecco, will flow nonstop throughout the night. Caffe Fernet also caters to vegetarians with dishes like their popular cacio e pepe. Ticket options range from freestanding to an outdoor high table.
S$150 – S$400
Ce La Vi head chef Makysm Chukanov brings his ingredient-driven approach to the establishment’s five-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu. The restaurant’s signature contemporary Asian flavours show in dishes like truffle and maitake chawanmushi, poached yellow chicken with foie gras jus and Jerusalem artichoke, and kinmedai with laksa and squid. There are also celebratory items like premium seafood on ice and wagyu tartare with caviar, and desserts of champagne sorbet.
S$298++
The Australian coast sweeps up against Singapore’s skyline at Kaarla, which is offering a New Year’s Eve menu featuring dishes influenced by Down Under. The five-course meal includes roast belon oyster with wagyu tartare and pumpkin seed miso, crab custard with black barley, paperbark-wrapped marron, and Australian Stone Axe wagyu striploin (M8-9) with pickles and preserves gathered from the restaurant’s garden. Finish with valrhona chocolate pave with hazelnut and chocolate sorbet.
S$228++
Level33’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu comprises of food with Southeast Asian flavours and a widescreen format of Marina Bay. The five-course meal offers free range egg chawanmushi with lemongrass, ginger, and Oscietra caviar, and Westholme sirloin MBS9 steak, charcoal grilled and served with caramelised shallots and tropical peppers, while the vegetarian option includes heirloom tomato carpaccio, and roasted purple sweet potato with toasted grains, raita, and onion curry. Reservations for either menu entitles diners to the caviar and oyster bar.
S$188++ – S$588++
Welcome 2023 in French luxury at Saint Pierre, which is offering an eight-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. With front row seats to Marina Bay, the meal includes chef Emmanuel Stroobant’s signature Manjimup Marron, barbecued Hokuriku king crab accompanied by lightly smoked maitake mushroom and lemongrass-infused butter sauce, and butter-poached Nagasaki flounder with razor clam beurre blanc.
Roasted Anjou pigeon breast is glazed with togarashi and stuffed with confit celeriac, followed by a pre-dessert of cabernet sauvignon- and cinnamon-poached Niigata Le Lectier pear. That signals the arrival of Mediterranean willowleaf mandarin, a puff pastry with hojicha cream, single estate chocolate ganache, and Willowleaf mandarin compote.
S$528++
Nothing will be in between you and the fireworks, save for a spread of seafood and champagne, at Spago. From the 57th-floor, the restaurant is serving three- and four-course New Year’s Eve dinners that involve a sharing platter of lobster, king prawns, Hokkaido scallop, and yellowtail, as well as Maple Leaf Farms duck breast with foie gras, kumquats, ginger, and black olives. Double lamb chops is joined by mint and English pea pesto, then dessert is a choice between salted caramel soufflé or chestnut and rum Mont Blanc. All diners are given a complimentary glass of champagne.
S$235++ – S$335++
