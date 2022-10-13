Dining events in KL for October 2022: Deepavali seasonal menus, afternoon tea and more

Bookmark our page to enjoy this month’s offerings for the latest Deepavali promos and dining events in KL for October 2022.

What’s good to eat? If you ask us, October 2022 is filled with impressive offerings, from seasonal afternoon tea menus to desserts. With Deepavali and Halloween just a week apart, Elevete Patisserie unveils its newest delectable menu and trust us, it will be worth the calories. Over at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, the hotel presents its Kitchen Takeover series with traditional Indian delicacies. In addition, keep a look out for their Miyabi Sake pairing dinner next month. For a whimsical afternoon, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur is back for its yearly “Pink October” afternoon tea menu in collaboration with the National Cancer Society Malaysia. Without further ado, here’s what’s good to eat this month.

Afternoon tea, hotel buffet and dining events in KL to try throughout October 2022:

Banyan Tree x NCSM “Pink October” afternoon tea

Kicking off our guide to the newest dining events in KL for October 2022 is Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s afternoon tea menu. In collaboration with National Cancer Society Malaysia, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur returns with its yearly “Pink October” afternoon tea menu. To raise breast cancer awareness, 10% of the afternoon tea menu proceeds go to the NCSM to sponsor mammogram screenings for underprivileged women. To show your support, get ready to indulge in the Pink Afternoon tea menu, which features 11 mouth-watering types of sweet treats and savouries. You can look forward to appetising treats comprising raspberry macaron, white chocolate brownies, blueberry rolls, vanilla lemon lollipops and more.

For reservations, please contact Altitude at 03-2113-1823 or email altitude-kl@banyantree.com.

Elevete Patisserie – Halloween + Deepavali Special

The month of October is filled with spooky and traditional celebrations. Elevete Patisserie is embracing the spooky season with adorable yet delicious treats. Perfect for sharing, the Halloween Skull Cake (RM200) is laced with salted caramel buttercream and Callebaut dark chocolate with spooktastic decor. For the macaron lovers, go ahead and try their signature fatcarons (RM125) featuring nine heavenly flavours: Biscoff, pink guava lime, cookie monster (oreo cream cheese), ispahan (rose lychee with raspberry), ondeh-ondeh, sunrise (yuzu with mango), tiramisu, zen (Niko Neko green tea with black sesame) and poison apple. A party isn’t complete without brownies, and their signature Nutella brownies (RM150) are on our wishlist.

For Deepavali, surprise your loved ones with their sweet offerings, and we recommend the Diwali cupcakes (RM130) and Diwali Party Bites (RM120). The Diwali cupcakes include 12 delectable bites in lemon poppyseed, chocolate and butterscotch cookie flavours. As for the Diwali Party Bites, the platter features signature selections such as Tokeru cheesecake bites, butterscotch cookies cake bites, pandan gula Melaka cakes bites and more.

Discover their delicious treats here.

Marini’s on 57 10th anniversary offerings

It’s time to celebrate with Marini’s on 57 as they commemorate its glorious 10th anniversary. Adored for its impeccable dining and rooftop destination, the establishment, led by Cavaliere Modesto Marini, has curated exciting offerings throughout the month for its loyal customers. On our wishlist is the 10-course Founder’s Menu featuring the finest Italian cuisine. You will discover reimagined versions of their classics that made Marini’s on 57 who they are today. The menu comprises pan-seared foie gras, Hokkaido scallops, seared cod fish, pasta of choice with lobster or truffles and desserts. Also, if you have nothing planned for 20 October, head to Marini’s for their Viva Marini 10th Anniversary Party featuring a performance by guest DJ Timo Maas. Be sure to make your reservations for the party soon.

The Founder’s Menu is priced at RM1,010+ per person. For dinner reservations, contact 03-2386-6030 or email reservations@marinisgroup.com.

Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel’s Kitchen Takeover: Deepavali edition

Get ready to indulge in the most delicious spread filled with traditional Indian delicacies with Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel’s Kitchen Takeover. Give the love of your life a break and spoil your loved ones with a memorable dinner at Feast. Cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavours, the Kitchen Takeover will include the classics like mutton varuval, kadai prawn, chicken tikka, deep-fried fish seasoned with spices, a roasted tandoori whole lamb and beyond. Apart from the hearty signatures, the Festival of Lights would not be complete without sweets, and the hotel has collaborated with local confectioner Luxury Mithai for the celebration. You can expect Kesar rose milk ladoo, coffee-bite coconut candy and more.

Priced at RM98nett per person, the Hi-Tea Buffet is available on 22, 23 & 24 October 2022, from 12.30 PM to 4.00 PM. Priced at RM128nett, the Dinner Buffet is available on 21 & 22 October 2022, from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM. For inquiries or reservations, contact 017- 228 6098 or drop an email at dining.spj@sheraton.com.

Upcoming dining events in KL for November 2022:

Miyabi Sake Pairing at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Mark your calendars; Sheraton Petaling Jaya is ready to burst your tastebuds away with an exquisite sake-pairing dinner at Miyabi. In collaboration with local brewer Moromi, the seven-course menu offers diners a gastronomic journey of traditional Japanese cuisine accompanied by a selection of premium sakes. Next month, you can expect a selection of Miyabi’s very own chef, Tetsuya Yanagida’s signature dishes, such as grilled karasugarei (black halibut) with hoba (magnolia leaf) miso sauce and teppanyaki lamb. In the sake department, various infused sakes, such as Moromi’s pineapple junmai sake, yuzu kyuri junmai sake and fujisan sake, will go hand-in-hand to complement each hearty dish. To elevate the experience, a certified sake sommelier Satoko Suzuki will be present to accompany you on this journey as she explains the delicious pairing.

The Miyabi sake-pairing dinner is priced at RM450nett per person and is available on 3 November 2022 from 7 PM. For more info, contact 017-228-6098 or email dining.spj@sheraton.com.

