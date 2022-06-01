Osteria Mozza by renowned chef Nancy Silverton reopens at Hilton Singapore Orchard

This just in: Osteria Mozza by Nancy Silverton has officially opened its doors once again in Singapore to the public.

If the name sounds familiar to you, that’s because this isn’t the first time the restaurant has opened in Singapore. Once one of Marina Bay Sands’ most popular joints, Osteria Mozza temporarily shut its doors in 2018 after allegations over its previous co-owner’s sexual misconduct. Just in case you’re wondering, he no longer has any financial stake in the brand.

Today, the concept has been revived once more, together with world-renowned American chef Nancy Silverton (catch her on Volume 3 of Netflix’s Chef’s Table!), who aims to showcase simple cooking that allows well-sourced seasonal produce to shine.

“Singapore’s already insatiable appetite for top-notch dining has grown in recent years. I am excited to create a new Osteria Mozza experience in partnership with Hilton Singapore Orchard and OUE, one that highlights our classics yet is designed especially for Singapore,” said Nancy Silverton, Co-owner of Osteria Mozza.

Of course, guests can expect to begin their meal at the signature Mozzarella Bar, fashioned with a series of five different mozzarellas, burratas and fresh cheeses, as well as an impressive array of imported Italian cured meat. Lactose intolerance who?

On the Cal-Italian menu, you’ll also find a medley of fresh, housemade pastas, two wood-burning ovens for Silverton’s show-stopping pizzas, meats, fish, and fresh vegetables, as well as a gelato-centric dessert menu to round up your experience with.

Highlights on the refreshed menu also include dishes like the Cencioni with Dungeness crab and saffron, the Cacciucco, a traditional fish stew packed with locally sourced grouper and calamari, the Pork Chop Milanese, and the Butterscotch Budino.

Osteria Mozza will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5 PM to 10.30 PM. The restaurant is located at 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867.

To learn more about Osteria Mozza at Hilton Singapore Orchard or to make a reservation, visit its official website HERE.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.