Passport To Feast: It’s a SG takeover at these Malaysian restaurants and bars

Look forward to a much-anticipated merging of Malaysian and Singaporean gastronomy stars with Passport To Feast.

Passport To Feast, by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), features a series of takeovers by Singaporean chefs and mixologists on Malaysian soils. Held in conjunction with Singapore Food Festival 2022, Passport To Feast — running from 11 August to 18 September 2022 — will see well-known Malaysian bars and restaurants taken over by a multitude talented gastronomic superstars all the way from Singapore.

From 11 August to 6 September, the SG Takeover will include an array of exciting bar and restaurant pop-ups. They include Singapore’s first gin distillery, Tanglin Gin at Bar Trigona (11 August) and Blue, EQ Kuala Lumpur (12 August), Mustard Seed at Table & Apron (15 August), Atlas at JungleBird (15 August), The Elephant Room at Pahit (23 August), Nutmeg & Clove at Else (24 – 25 August), Kausmo at Cuiscene (29 – 30 August), Analogue and Native at Reka:Bar (1 September), as well as Restaurant Born at Dewakan (6 September).

The fun and excitement of Passport To Feast will continue from 8 September to 18 September with SG at the Yard. Featuring chefs and mixologists from Singapore-based bars and restaurants, Tiffin at the Yard will turn into a Singapore-themed food marketplace. There will also be private kitchen dining experiences, featuring the likes of Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong and Chef Sarah Huang Benjamin among others. Stay tuned for additional details for SG at the Yard! We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Hold on… there’s more yummy news! If you’re heading to Singapore during the period of 24 August to 11 September, make sure to check out the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) 2022 to experience all things culinary. The activities range from masterclasses and fringe events to specially curated tours and workshops.

For more information about Passport To Feast, head over to VisitSingapore’s Facebook page here.

(All photos by Singapore Tourism Board/Brandthink Malaysia)