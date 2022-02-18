Peek no further to find the best peking duck in town

Looking for the best places serving peking duck in KL and PJ?

Duck is one of the more popular meats to be used in Chinese dishes. This is especially true during grand occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings. Peking duck is usually the go-to choice when it comes to how a duck is prepared during Chinese dinners and it is done with an air of extravagance.

It has a storied history, stemming from China since the Southern and Northern dynasties. However, it wasn’t until the Ming Dynasty did it truly hit its peak and became one of the main dishes on the imperial court menus. By the time the Qing Dynasty rolled around, peking duck became one of the most prominent dishes for the upper classes of China.

During the mid-20th century, peking duck hits full circle as one of the most popular dishes in all of China. Beijing, in particular, is home to two notable centuries-old establishments. These places are known as Quanjude and Bianyifang, both of which have made its name with two contrastingly different styles of preparing peking duck.

The former uses the hung oven roasted method while the latter utilises what is considered to be the oldest form of cooking — closed oven roasting.

Over the years, Malaysia has also seen a rise of many well-known establishments that are catering to a new wave of food enthusiasts. Be sure to scroll down to take a look at the pecking order of the restaurants around town that are known for its peking duck.

The 5 best places to order peking duck in KL and PJ in 2022: