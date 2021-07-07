Craving for Penang’s delicious delicacies? Bring the authentic Penang flavours to your humble abode by ordering in or have it to go.
We’re celebrating the finest cuisines from Penang to celebrate George Town World Heritage Day. As much as we’d love to travel to Penang right now, luckily for us, we can order or tapau from these Penang-based restaurants in KL to satisfy your cravings. Whether you’re craving for a fulfilling nasi kandar or char kuey teow meal, we have it all. Scroll down below to indulge in the Penang specialities by ordering from these restaurants below.
Hero image credit: Unsplash/Aaron Lee; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Krystal Ng
If you’re a fan of Nasi Kandar, you’ll probably recognise this gem located in Chow Kit. Much like the Nasi Kandar joints in Penang, it has a similar ambience with mouthwatering selections. Although this restaurant has been around for decades, many would drive and get in line for a taste, be it for lunch or dinner. Order the Ayam Kicap or Ayam Madu to go with your complimented curries and rice, and you’ll be good to go.
(Image credit: Instagram/@foodrambler_kl)
If you live in Ampang, this may be your lucky day. It’s no surprise to find Penang’s finest Hameediyah Nasi Kandar on our list. As a franchise from the original outlet in Penang, you can still expect many of their signature curry dishes here, along with other western and local favourites. Take a peek on GrabFood, and be sure to order in their Nasi Kandar specialities. You won’t be disappointed.
(Image credit: Instagram/@faizabdullah)
Lorong Seratus Tahun offers a decent variety to satisfy your appetite. With outlets from Sunway Putra mall to SS2 and Publika, feel free to check out their menu on GrabFood to order with ease. Not only will you be spoiled with tasty choices – from Supreme Char Kuay Teow and Prawn Mee to Asam Laksa and Chee Cheong Fun – but we can guarantee a fulfilling experience to enjoy with your loved ones at home.
(Image credit: Instagram/@muhammadadrianw)
We’re sure you’re familiar with Ai Jiak Penang Food (non-halal) if you live in SeaPark, PJ. Ideal for family dinners at home, the restaurant’s menu is extensive from the local favourites and Nyonya dishes. With Hokkien Char and Assam Laksa as star dishes, customers were fond of the flavourful taste that will shock your tastebuds. Delicious side dishes from lorbak and belacan chicken wings make a appetising companion with the mains.
(Image credit: Instagram/@coolgardy)
Here’s another Nasi Kandar joint worth adding to your list. Helmed since 1988, Subaidah Nasi Kandar has expanded the business with multiple outlets in Kampung Baru, Kota Damansara, Klang, Sunway and Shah Alam. With Nasi Kandar and its signature curry specialities, we feel it’s worth paying a visit, once it’s safe to roam around the city, of course.
(Image credit: Instagram/@blakk_kimminas_hidayat)
This restaurant needs no introduction. Little Penang Kafe is a personal favourite of ours, and it’s no surprise to spot this restaurant on our list. With multiple franchises around Klang Valley, it’s hard not to resist the Penang delights from Prawn Noodle, Char Kway Teow, Lor Bak, Curry Mee, and more. With a few simple clicks (on GrabFood or Foodpanda), you can indulge in a bowl of noodles and Ice Kacang on a delightful afternoon.
(Image credit: Instagram/@hungry_makcik)