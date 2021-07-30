Sweet vernal grass? What is that?

It’s hay! We also used it in macarons. I worked a lot with lovage and tarragon. It’s so good! I’m thinking about it precisely because I tasted it yesterday. I also tasted the blackcurrant and blackcurrant pepper macaron, it’s very subtle. These are dried blackcurrant buds that we’re using as a kind of seasoning. The blackcurrant isn’t subtle, it’s quite sharp and tannic. There is a side to this fruit that we don’t manage to perceive, which is its aromatic quality. But when we use blackcurrant pepper, we have all the facets of its tastes, in 360°. It seasons, it enhances. It is an incredible aroma. In these cases, the work of a pastry chef is really akin to the work of a perfume designer. Intellectually, it’s the same process.