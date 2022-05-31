7 places to order your favourite kuih-muih online to your home

From tepung pelita to kuih talam, here’s where you can order and have your favourite kuih delivered to your home.

Malaysia is home to a plethora of signature kuih-muih (traditional dessert) to enjoy for afternoon tea or as a dessert. Take a bite, and you’re transported to feel-good memories of enjoying this delectable treat as a kid. There’s nothing like indulging in Malaysian kuih on a slow afternoon, no matter where you go. These days, you can easily find these delicious kuih-muih at street stalls or in kopitiams. If you want to avoid the crowd, order your favourite kuih online with ease by opting for delivery.

Top spots for kuih delivery in Malaysia:

