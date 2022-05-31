7 places to order your favourite kuih-muih online to your home

From tepung pelita to kuih talam, here’s where you can order and have your favourite kuih delivered to your home.
Malaysia is home to a plethora of signature kuih-muih (traditional dessert) to enjoy for afternoon tea or as a dessert. Take a bite, and you’re transported to feel-good memories of enjoying this delectable treat as a kid. There’s nothing like indulging in Malaysian kuih on a slow afternoon, no matter where you go. These days, you can easily find these delicious kuih-muih at street stalls or in kopitiams. If you want to avoid the crowd, order your favourite kuih online with ease by opting for delivery.
Top spots for kuih delivery in Malaysia:
Secawan Tepung is your one-way ticket to finding your favourite kuih. Check out their Instagram page and you’ll find what you’re craving under one roof. Whether you’re in the mood for sweet or savoury, you can find the classics such as bingka ubi and seri muka pandan to kuih lope — you’re spoiled for choices.
In the mood for Nyonya kuih? Nyonya Lab provides 32 types of delicious kuih. If you’re craving for Ang-Ku, kuih lapis, kuih ketayap or kuih kacang merah, go ahead and drop them a DM on Instagram. Be sure to pre-order a day in advance. It’s definitely worth the wait.
Can’t resist your favourite Nyonya kuih? Check out Madam Yong Delight. Highlights include the kuih lapis, ubi kayu, ketayap, kuih talam and more — listing this down makes us crave for a bite. The best part? You can add their signature bamboo tray to your order for your loved ones as a sweet gift.
Are you in charge of dessert at your next tea/dinner party? Get in touch with Kuih Malayaa. You can find classic treats such kuih keria, koci, seri muka pandan and seri muka durian. However, if you’re in the mood for sweet desserts, you can order their caramel pudding, doughnuts and cinnamon rolls – the ultimate dessert galore at your dinner table.
At this point, you’re spoiled with options, but with Nina Kitchen, you can either order a whole tray of your favourite dessert or have it individually packed for you and your guests. All you have to do is pick your desired kuih muih and have the sweet treats delivered to enjoy at home. We have our eyes set on the Sri muka.
Since the ’80s, Aroma Nyonya has offered a delectable taste of tradition. You will find comfort favourites such as Kuih Lapis, Kuih Talam, Seri Manja. Spot them at your local supermarkets (Village Grocer and Jaya Grocer). However, if you’re hosting a tea party soon, reach out to Aroma Nyonya for sweet bites of their signature Nyonya Kuih. You can order directly by emailing info@aromanyonya.com or WhatsApp at +60175017577.
