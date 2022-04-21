Qra supermarket expands with third outlet at Arcoris, Mont Kiara

Homegrown urban neighbourhood grocer Qra opens third store at Arcoris, Mont Kiara with unique experiences, sustainability and wellness in mind.

Since its debut in Bukit Tunku, and then its second outlet in The Five at Bukit Damansara, local grocer Qra has expanded its influence with its third store at Arcoris, Mont Kiara. The urban neighbourhood grocer strives to champion goodness for post-pandemic consumers, informed by new values and lifestyle choices.

Advocating the new concept of ‘Eat Well. Live Well’, the grocer now caters to progressive consumers who are on the lookout for good quality and specialty products with health and wellness benefits. The new store, measuring 15,000 sqft, features grocery shopping experiences including farm-to-shelf fresh produce, a bulk food section, home-made nut butters, kombucha on tap, and so much more.

There is also a wide array of carefully selected items and imported products here including a Japanese section that focuses on exclusive Japanese foodstuff, available only at Qra. Qra also carries many plant-based foodstuff as well as non-dairy milks including our personal favourite, Oatside.

“Consumers are embracing the new normal with greater health awareness. As holistic wellbeing becomes a life focus, Qra is here to meet the demand for healthier alternatives, an inclusive range of ingredients, socially responsible practices, as well as an enduring sense of community for all,” shares David Tseng, founder and CEO of Qra.

The Qra at Arcoris store will advocate a socially and environmentally responsible approach by supporting the Food Aid Foundation, compositing food waste in partnership with Ground Control, and minimising wasteful packaging with the super cool bulk food section where shoppers can purchase in custom quantities — and there’s a wide selection to choose from.

Covering two units adjacent to each other, the new Qra store also features a cafe with a comprehensive menu from Australian brunch-themed delights to Malaysian-inspired favourites. Check out also the gifting counter where you can customise hampers of any size and have your picks wrapped as gifts for your loved ones. Qra also introduces an in-store florist purveying fresh flowers for all occasions, big or small.

What we love is a curation of Malaysian artisanal brands featured in Qra including Wild Kombucha, Cultiveat, Boocha, WonderBrew, Benns Ethioca, Mu Artisan Soy Sauce and BoomGrow. Curious about these local brands? Make your visit to Qra today.

Qra at Arcoris is located on Level LG5 at Arcoris, Mont Kiara. To find out more, visit its website HERE.