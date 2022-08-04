Review: Does Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill live up to its expectations?

Two words: Gordon Ramsay.

If we’re being completely honest, it is quite daunting to put into words the experience ‘reviewing’ a Gordon Ramsay approved menu.

When it was announced that the celebrated Michelin-starred chef was to open his first restaurant in Malaysia on June 18, the news shook ardent foodies across the country. The announcement went viral within minutes and when reservations were open, the next available dates would start from 2023.

As the first outpost outside of London, Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill Kuala Lumpur has a lot to live up to — especially a standard that is upheld by the man with the trident himself — Chef Gordon Ramsay. The restaurant is a culmination of Gordon’s British heritage with the grace and grandeur of Sunway Resort.

The interiors breathe out an air of elegance as you step in with a polished walnut hardwood flooring, lots of brass finishes and 24-karat gold leaf hand-placed ceiling to boot. Splashes of deep red and forest green reel in more British elegance, elevated with monochrome portraits of British style icons including Sir Mick Jagger, supermodel Twiggy and more. There are also private rooms for intimate sessions — but an early reservation would definitely be ideal to ensure availability.

While reservations are generally full throughout the year, we are absolutely stoked to be able to sample some of Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill’s classic dishes. And with a kitchen team comprising young and aspiring local talents, the live kitchen ‘performance’ was truly a spectacle to watch from the Chelsea Private Dining Room.

Read on as we walk you through each and every single item on the menu, featuring one of the best seafood towers in town as well as the legendary Gordon-approved Beef Wellington.

Getting Started

It is mandatory to start with a fresh basket of bread served with smoked marrow butter. It is ‘peaty’ much a smack on the face — there’s a lot going on but it’s all music to our ears. Right after, the kitchen sends out the Seafood Tower — a feast that is so beautifully curated, it follows with three long ‘wows’ in one deep breath. Our eyes are drawn right to the perfectly shucked oysters with a punchy nam jim sauce on the side. The platter also consists of a whole lobster, shrimps, scallops and salmon served sashimi style.

A bevy of starters follow, starting with the Citrus-Cured Salmon served with smoked yoghurt for added complexity and kohlrabi for a touch of freshness. The dish has just the right amount of acidity for perfect balance. Next is the Aged Steak Tartare that is divinely paired with the cured egg yolk. Silky and luxurious, each mouthfeel gives a nice balance of flavours — perfect for carnivorous foodies.

We move on to another signature starter, the Arnold Bennett Twice-baked Soufflé. Rising to the occasion, the smoked haddock gives it a beautiful bacon-like flavour with umami accents to the creamy soufflé. The creamy aged cheddar sauce brings joy to every mouthful, perfumed with chives.

Onto Mains

Pace (and brace) yourself for what’s next to come — a trio of mains that are absolutely quintessential to the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill repertoire. Starting with the Murray River Cod, we are blown away by the melange of flavours that unravels as you dig deeper into the dish. How the brown butter sabayon, salmon roe and chicken skin crumble complement each other is simply mind-blowing — in a good way. And will we come back for this again? It’s a resounding yes.

Next is the Classic Beef Wellington — a dish feared by many chefs, especially if you are an ardent follower of the Gordon’s cooking show Hell’s Kitchen. Living up to its expectations, the dish comes with the silkiest pomme purée that’s lightly herbed with chives and parsley, and lots of butter. The hints of saltiness after every spoonful is simply satisfying, enticing you for another scoop of its goodness. The meat is also tender, leaving us ridiculously gobsmacked with the boxing match of flavours from the duxelles and mousse. All you need would be more sauce, load it up and you’ll be well on your way to a clean plate!

The Traditional Sunday Roast comes right after, another signature that is now part of Gordon Ramsay’s very British Sunday Roast at the restaurant. The sirloin is dry-aged for 38 days, delightfully flavoured with a porcini rub. The meat is layered with exceptional flavours, building its earthy accents through the ageing process. Where the Yorkshire pudding lacks, the butter-roasted potatoes, carrots and broccolini make up for it — absolutely delicious together as a wholesome treat.

Perfect Ending

Save some space for desserts because the 64% Manjari Chocolate Tart is amaze-balls. A unique combination of flavours entails every bite, with honeycomb, yoghurt sorbet and extra virgin olive oil singing through the dessert. The slight bitterness and richness of the chocolate may land itself on the heavier side, but the yoghurt element brings a slice of brightness to the composition with a sliver of savoury from the olive oil.

And if you’re still feeling peckish, a selection of cheese awaits — comprising a specially curated choice of French cheese, goat’s cheese and blue cheese.

Having dined at a Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant for the first time, the impression is a lasting one. There’s a lot to remember from this experience and the biggest takeaway would be the pristine hospitality from the team. When everything is explained and detailed down to the minutest elements, you know you’re at the right place to experience gastronomy at its best.

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill now opens for lunch from 12.00PM to 3.00PM and Dinner from 5.00PM to 10.30PM. Make your reservations here or email gordonramsay.rsvp@sunwayhotels.com / call 603 7492 8000. To find out more, visit www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com