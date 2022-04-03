5 rooftop restaurants for great food and scenic views in KL

Everything tastes better with a view. Check out these rooftop restaurants in KL for a memorable time.

Rooftop restaurants are aplenty in Kuala Lumpur, but how do you decide which one to frequent?

When it comes to special occasions in Kuala Lumpur, nothing beats celebrating them with a good view of the stunning city skyline – especially the iconic buildings. However, you want to be sure that the food and drink are up to par as well, to complete the entire experience.

Whether it’s date night or just drinks with your best buddies, enjoying the view while sipping on cocktails and indulging in delicious food makes for a memorable evening. With so many amazing rooftop restaurants in Kuala Lumpur itself, you don’t have to choose just one for the best views, but can instead choose a different spot every time you’re looking to enjoy a great view from up high.

Watch a gorgeous evening sunset or gaze upon the twinkling city lights at night at these amazing rooftop restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

Here are the best rooftop restaurants in KL:

Atmosphere 360

The iconic revolving restaurant is one of the pioneers of dining with a view in Kuala Lumpur, although not strictly rooftop. Situated inside Menara Kuala Lumpur, it offers amazing views from any table that you’re seated at in the restaurant. The food here is served buffet-style for lunch, hi-tea, and dinner.

Visit the website for more information.

Troika Sky Dining

This sophisticated restaurant group atop the Norman Foster building is popular for its food as much as its views over the KLCC park and skyline. Comprising a number of restaurants namely Cantaloupe, Fuego, Strato, Mr Chew’s Chino Latino Bar and Brasserie Fritz, you can be sure that you’ll be dining with a great view to boot at these rooftop establishments.

For bookings and more information, visit the website.

Marini’s on 47

If you’re looking for quality Italian food while taking in a stunning view of the Twin Towers, this rooftop restaurant at Petronas KLCC should definitely be on your list. Helmed by Modesto Marini, founder of The Marini’s Group, you’ll be able to experience a contemporary Italian menu, exquisite cocktails, and more at this restaurant and bar.

Check out the website here.

Roofino Skydining

For a scenic experience, check out Roofino Skydining on the 34th Floor of KL Trillion. This fusion Mediterranean Italian restaurant has an indoor and outdoor dining and lounge area that serves coffee, drinks and dinner daily. The outdoor area is perfect for a relaxing night as you enjoy the view and cool evening air with some good food and company.

Check out the Facebook page here.

THIRTY8

Located at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, this restaurant is another great choice for premium rooftop dining in Kuala Lumpur. Situated on the 38th floor of the hotel with a spectacular 360-degree view of the city, the restaurant offers serves exquisite international cuisine with lively show kitchens for a truly enjoyable evening.

For more information, visit the website.

Main image credit: Photo by Wengang Zhai on Unsplash

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia