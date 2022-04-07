Satisfy your satay craving by ordering from these rustic joints in KL

facebook
07 Apr 2022 08:00 PM

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
In the mood for delicious skewers? Order with ease from these popular satay joints in KL. 

We’re blessed to live in a city where many passionate foodies embrace different cultures through their love for food. Originating from Indonesia, satay takes inspiration from the Middle Eastern kebab dish. Satay is one of Malaysia’s delicacies. Locals and tourists can’t seem to resist the honeyed aroma of the deliciously marinated and grilled skewers. Not to mention that the hearty peanut sauce makes a vital component too. What also make satay so fulfilling are the appetising side dishes such as nasi impit (rice cubes), sliced cucumbers and sliced onions.

Hunting for satay can be daunting, but with online delivery, you can order a satay feast to your home with ease. Bookmark this guide if you’re craving for satay or the next time you’re hosting a dinner party. 

Our top 5 joints to order satay in KL:

Sate King

Located in Kepong, Sate King is known for its best-selling sate daging, ikan and perut. Priced between RM1.80 and RM8 per stick, satay lovers can indulge in the full-bodied flavours of the delicious meat skewers by ordering on Grabfood. 

Open every day except every 1st and 3rd Sunday. Order on foodpanda.

Raja Satay 1900

If you haven’t been to Raja Satay 1900, it’s time to pay a visit for its finger-licking satay. Returning customers adore its marinated yet tender beef and rave about the generous portion. The satay feast is available in four sets: small, medium, large and extra-large. The small set comes with 10 sticks, while the medium includes 20 sticks. For larger parties, the large set offers 30 sticks while the extra-large set includes 50 delicious satay sticks. Each set includes nasi impit, timun bawang and kuah kacang.Better yet, you can now order and have it delivered.

Cheras outlet: 12 PM – 12AM / Bangi outlet: 10 AM – 10 PM. Order here

Contact: 012-565-0530

Satay Station

Those who live in Ampang can vouch for Satay Station. Located in Kampung Pandan, Satay Station is a hit destination in the neighbourhood for its appetising skewers. Since parking spaces are limited, the restaurant offers takeaway and delivery. Apart from satay, Satay Station offers other comfort favourites such as Mee Rebus Bonda, Nasi Lemak and Sup Tulang. Order here.

Satay Point

Available on Grabfood and Foodpanda, Klang’s Satay Point’s menu offers various satay sets that will fulfil your craving. If you’re in the mood for other hearty dishes to complement your satay, go ahead and try the Nasi Goreng Kampung Sekinchan.

Order on Grabfood. Order on Foodpanda

Restaurant John Satay

Fried rice and satay? It’s the best of both worlds. Check out John Satay if you’re in Taman Tenaga, Cheras. The menu boasts various satay sets to order. We recommend Set D (20 pieces of chicken satay) and Set E (20 pieces of beef satay). Our top-rated nasi goreng: Nasi Goreng USA and Nasi Goreng Ayam.

Order on Grabfood. Order on Foodpanda.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Nita Anggraeni Goenawan.

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
