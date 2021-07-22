Have you been searching in vain for the freshest oyster, tiger prawn and salmon to be delivered to your home? Here’s a guide on seafood delivery in KL.

Save the hassle on a trip down to the supermarket because now the vendor and the monger come straight to your doorsteps to deliver just what you order for. Get the freshest catch with a bountiful array flown by air from their countries of origin or transported from the nearest fish farms just outside the Klang Valley. Delivery services are revolutionising the shopping experience and with seafood suppliers reaching out directly, consumers such as you and me benefit from arguably fresher eats too.

Craving for freshly shucked oysters whose exquisite minerality will incontrovertibly pair so heavenly with a bottle of buttery, creamy Chardonnay aged in oak barrels? Or marinade some succulent tiger prawns in some white wine and garlic sauces before grilling them over a fire pit? The thought of washing that scrumptious BBQ brunch down with some home-made fruity wine slushies on a Sunday morning has me salivating.

End the evening on something lighter on the palate such as steamed cod fillets in umami-packed soy sauce and a rich garnish of spring onion and slices of fried ginger. If the lockdown has robbed you of sashimi-grade salmon, for those deprived of the delicate natural texture and flavour served at top Japanese restaurants in town, having it dispatched to your home doesn’t sound too bad an improvisation.

So where and how can you arrange for seafood delivery in KL? Find out below.

Hero and feature image by Bruce Chapman on Unsplash