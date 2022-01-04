Set meals offered by restaurants in KL and PJ for Chinese New Year 2022

A list of restaurants in KL and PJ offering set meals and reunion dinner for CNY 2022.
If you thought the festive season had blown over when the calendar turned a new leaf, you might want to reconsider. With the first day of Chinese New Year 2022 falling on February 1, merrymaking sets to roll on at a blistering pace. While Christmas might be a time for a gratitude-filled feast and reflection on how the year went past, Chinese New Year is about expressing renewed optimism; more so in 2022, where many will hope to pursue their goals as intensely as the tiger charging down its prey.
Though reunion dinner is strictly a familial affair, restaurants are extending the exact gastronomic offer to those who intend to use this opportunity to pave for smooth business/professional relations in the year ahead, among business partners and colleagues. Now’s the time to secure a reservation.
Here’s where you can find the restaurants in KL and PJ that offer set meals and reunion dinner for Chinese New Year 2022:
Offering 3 distinctive menus, all catering to 10 people, Marco Polo is ringing in Chinese New Year 2022 with a unique twist. The Super Value Set priced at RM1,388+ counts Salmon Yee Sang, Double Boiled Shark Fin Soup, Steamed Dragon-Tiger Grouper, Crispy Skin Chicken, Vietnamese-Style Prawn Curry, Abalone with Braised Pork Knuckle, Lap Mei Rice, Six-Treasure Dessert Soup, and Pastries.
Priced at RM1,988+, CNY Set Menu A encompasses Abalone and Whitebait Yee Sang, Crab Meat and Shark Fin Soup, Crispy Roast Duck, Sauteed Coral Trout, Freshwater Prawns, Chinese Broccoli, Lap Mei Rice, Double-Boiled Lotus Seed Dessert Soup and Pastries.
CNY Set Menu B, priced at RM2,688+, includes Salmon Yee Sang, Crab Meat and Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Pork Ribs, Steamed Bamboo Fish, Abalone, Sauteed Scallops, Lap Mei Rice, Dragon Fruit Dessert Soup, and Pastries.
With 3 massive restaurants located in USJ, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya, folk don’t have to venture far for a taste of Copper Mansion’s Chinese New Year 2022 set meals. Available at the PJ outpost, Set A caters to either 6 or 10 people, priced at RM888+ and RM1,388+ respectively. It includes Salmon Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Abalone Pot, Steamed Chicken, Pan-Fried Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Pastries, and Peach Jelly and Sea Coconut Dessert Soup.
Set B, on the other hand, is priced at RM1,088+ (for 6) or RM1,688+ (for 10). It comprises Ice Plant Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Dragon Tiger Grouper, Abalone Poon Choi, Poached Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Pastries, and Peach Jelly and Sea Coconut Dessert Soup.
Priced at RM1,288+ (for 6) or RM2,088+ (for 10), Set C consists of Abalone Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Dragon Tiger Grouper, Braised Abalone, Poached Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Deep-Fried Rice Cake, and Mango Pomelo Sago.
Set D is priced at RM1,488+ (for 6) and RM2,388+ (for 10). It serves up Prosperity Yee Sang, Mini Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Pomfret, Braised Abalone, Poached King Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Deep-Fried Rice Cake, and Mango Pomelo Sago.
Call 03-7932 7777 to reserve
Boasting as many as 8 separate set menus, Elegant Inn has everything, from the democratically priced to the opulent. The Spring Menu is priced at RM1,588+ (for 10). It comprises Salmon Yee Sang, Double-Boiled Chicken and Snow Pear Soup, Steamed Jade Perch, Golden Pork Tomahawk, Deep-Fried Prawns, Simmered Milk Cabbage, Rice in Lotus Leaf, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Peach Dessert Soup.
On the opposite end, priced at RM9,288+ (for 10), the Supreme Menu counts Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Shark Fin, Steamed Star Grouper, Wok-Fried Australian Lobster, Braised Abalone, Lap Mei Rice, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Bird’s Nest Dessert Soup.
Catering to small groups, the individual menu is priced at RM278+ per person. It encompasses Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Shark Fin, Fried Icelandic Cod, Braised Abalone, Organic Buckwheat Noodles, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Hasma in Whole Coconut or Double-Boiled Bird’s Nest Dessert Soup.
WhatsApp 012-722 3518 to reserve
