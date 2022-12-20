Singapore hawker guide: 7 stalls to order from Tekka Centre in Little India

The sprawl of food choices at Tekka Centre (and Tekka Market within) can be overwhelming, but it does not have to be with this guide on seven best stalls and what to order there.

The Little India landmark dates back to 1915 when it was known as Kandang Kerbau Market, or ‘buffalo enclosure’ in Malay after the area’s cattle trade. The current complex was built in 1979 opposite the original location on Serangoon Road to house a hawker centre, wet market, and retail complex.

Today, Tekka Centre has attained heritage status for its cultural significance, and boasts of hawker stalls that draw both local and international crowds, thanks to its reputation for serving delicious hawker food. Unsurprisingly, food from the South Asian continent dominates, including Tamil-style briyani, naan inspired by Pakistan and northern India, Keralan appam, Sri Lankan curries, and Indian rojak. But other cuisines are just as prominent, including local hawker favourites such as prawn noodles by a third-generation hawker and Teochew braised duck that dates back to over half a century.

Whether you’re a big fan of Indian food or are in the vicinity looking for a bite, read on for our recommendations.

(Hero and feature image credit: @kierstens_feed/Instagram)

7 best stalls to check out at Tekka Centre in Singapore’s Little India