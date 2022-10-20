Singapore’s hawker guide: 9 best stalls to try at Pek Kio Food Centre

Inflation continues to soar, but you still can get a good meal from Singapore’s hawker stalls, like these nine places at Pek Kio Food Centre.

While not as well known as other hawker centres like Adam Road’s or Old Airport Road’s, this food centre offers just as much to rave about as the other dining spots. Located in Farrer Park, the name comes from the Hokkien words for ‘white bridge’, which previously spanned over the nearby Kampong Java canal. Curiously, the streets are named after various English cities and counties; Pek Kio itself is on Cambridge Road.

Today, diners flock to the hawker centre for its Michelin-backed chee cheong fun and prawn noodles, as well as wanton mee, pancake, and Hokkien mee. Many of these stalls close early, so visiting during lunch is your best bet. See below for more recommendations.

(Hero and featured image credit: @curiousfoood/Instagram & jimmyfooddiary/Instagram)

9 best stalls to order from at Pek Kio Food Centre