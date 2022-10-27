Singapore hawker guide: 12 best stalls to try at Golden Mile Food Centre

PSA: Golden Mile Food Centre is not the same as Golden Mile Complex. You will, however, also find some of the best food the island has to offer right here in this beloved hawker centre.

The latter – also known as Little Thailand – however, will see eateries moving out gradually before the building is handed to developers in May 2023, following the (rather devastating) news of its en bloc. This will see some of the best eateries like mookata stalls, bars, and Thai grocery stores move out, which will surely be a loss for foodies around the island.

But on to the food centre, which is the star of our hawker guide today. Also fondly referred to as Beach Road Army Market – thanks to the array of military items being sold on its second floor – the popular locale thankfully remains untouched. It’s been in operation since 1975, and even went through a facelift and reopening just last year. Despite its renovation, plenty of its most loved stalls are still serving up plenty of good eats. Head down to the basement and you’ll even find plenty of superb Halal options waiting too.

If you’re stumped for choice, we don’t blame you. Here are 12 of the best stalls at Golden Mile Food Centre that you should try the next time you’re in the area.

12 best stalls at Golden Mile Food Centre

(Hero and featured image credit: @celiachangchi/Instagram)