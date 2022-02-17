Singapore’s first homegrown oat milk, Oatside is now available in Malaysia

Do we really need another plant-based milk? — heck yes!

Oat milk is becoming one of the most popular plant-based milk in the market, especially among the millennials. One thing that sets it apart from other alternative milks is its taste. It is low in allergens, and has much similarities to regular milk — creamy, suitable for baking, and tastes really good.

“We know that taste is often a barrier for more people adopting sustainable milks, so our goal was to develop an oat milk that could overcome these perceptions. It was a challenge developing the right product with existing setups at contract manufacturers in the early days, so we took the longer approach of building out our own production line that allowed us more customisation and control over the oat extraction process,” explains Benedict Lim, Founder and CEO of Oatside.

Enter Oatside.

Since its foray into Malaysia, Oatside has gained great interests among consumers and industry players. IT is one of the first “full-stack” oat milk brands to originate in Asia. And what is simply means is that the company has complete control over the entire production process from ingredient sourcing to oat extraction to filling. This also allows customisation in its delicious offerings while ensuring that only sustainably-sourced ingredients of the highest quality are used.

As a brand that started during the pandemic lockdown, Oatside has made tremendous progress with presence in Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea; with Thailand in the pipeline. We know that the brand is going places, but Lim is taking it one big step at a time.

“I can’t wait for everyone to join us on the Oatside. We’ve worked really hard to develop a plant-based milk for Asia that doesn’t feel like a compromise on quality, taste or texture. We hope to contribute to a growing stable of plant-based products where picking the sustainable option no longer tastes of ‘doing your part’,” adds the Cambridge graduate and former Kraftz Heinz Indonesia CFO.

A delicious alternative dairy, Oatside will have the lactose intolerant amongst us punching the air. And because we love our planet (and really don’t want to move to Mars), Oatside was created with our home in mind.

In the context of sustainability, oat milk produces lower greenhouse footprint. The production of oat milk requires 90 percent less land and water, and produces 70 percent less emissions as compared to cow’s milk. Oat milk also ticks all the boxes in terms of being more sustainable in its production when compared to other plant-based milk alternatives like soy, and other nut milk options.

Delicious, period.

Coming from someone who is lactose intolerant, and has tried a lot of alternative milks, Oatside stands out even when compared to other nut-based milks. It has the right amount of sweetness and a smooth velvety texture that is truly satisfying.

If you’re in a quest for a vegan milk that doesn’t curdle or split in your coffee, look Oatside. It is one of the best-tasting plant milk you can easily add into your espresso or coffee, or froth up like regular milk. With Oatside, you are still able to achieve the creamy and foamy texture to your lattes and flat whites.

On top of that, it is very difficult to find plant-based chocolate milks that are delicious and reasonably priced as well. Oatside takes the liberty to create different variants to cater to the growing demands of consumers. Oatside Chocolate is a dark, rich and complex blend with no added flavours and less sugar that most chocolate milks out there. Using 100% Rainforest Alliance certified blend of Indonesian-African cacao beans for a more complex expression, you are also assured that you’re ‘doing your part’ when consuming this beverage.

There’s also the Oatside Chocolate Hazelnut that carries the intense notes of dark-roasted hazelnuts sourced from Turkey. What does it tastes like? Think a mix between Nutella and Ferrero Rocher — deliciously addictive (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

“We grew up enjoying malt drinks — Milo, Ovaltine and Horlicks. And so, we wanted to really bring out that malty expressions in this Hazelnut variant as a familiar flavour for all to enjoy,” says Lim.

It is also important to note that all Oatside variants are made with Australian Oats and natural spring water sourced from Bandung, Indonesia. It is also halal-certified, in case you’re wondering.

Oatside is now retailing at major supermarkets including Village Grocer, Jaya Grocery, and QRA Foods. You can also find Oatside served in some of your favourite cafes including Pulp, ONO – Specialty Coffee & Matcha, Lucky Coffee Bar@KLoé Hotel, and select The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets.