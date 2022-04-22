Skip Genting and head over to Suria KLCC soon for Burger & Lobster

Following Five Guys’ debut in KL, another crowd pleaser is set to make KL its home in the second half of 2022. Burger & Lobster, famous for its signature lobster rolls, will occupy a prominent spot at Suria KLCC. The restaurant will overlook the iconic 50-acre KLCC Park.

The crustacean purveyor hailing from London has established itself in Malaysia for several years, having made its debut at Resorts World Genting. Its entry will mark another feather in the mall’s cap, following an exhaustive overhaul of its F&B offerings. Burger & Lobster will join the likes of Open House, Maria’s Signature and Ren, affording shoppers, tourists and office workers greater choices.

What we know about Burger & Lobster opening at Suria KLCC:

Spanning a spacious 4,500 square feet, the restaurant can seat up 100 diners. Occupying the entrance to mall from the direction of the verdant urban park, Burger & Lobster has secured the expertise of award-winning Rockett Studio to preside over the design of the restaurant’s interiors. Rockett Studio’s portfolio includes Burger & Lobster outlets at Raffles Singapore, Wallpaper Magazine’s exhibition in Singapore, and Kinki Restaurant & Bar. You can expect Suria KLCC’s Burger & Lobster to bear splendid contemporary looks with a touch of class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockett Studio (@rockettstudio)

We already know that the interiors will highlight the colour red, amidst walls of marbles and handmade tiles. The centrepieces will comprise numerous lobster tanks, while the restaurant will be demarcated into booths of plush seating, private dining sections, a marble top bar and an expansive al fresco terrace to fully utilise its strategic location.

You can look forward to wild Atlantic lobsters and prime beef flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada and Nebraska, USA respectively. Since its inception in the swanky neighbourhood of Mayfair in 2011, the London restaurant chain has carved out a religious following for its surf and turf.

Burger & Lobster is one of several international names to arrive in KL this year. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is set to debut at Sunway Resort later in the year, while Bangkok’s Michelin-awarded Baan Phadthai is already welcoming Thai food lovers at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

_________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: Burger & Lobster