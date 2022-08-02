Here’s how pumpkin seeds can be your next healthy snack

Who doesn’t enjoy snacking on something all the time? And who wouldn’t want it to be healthy? Pumpkin seeds are both healthy and delightful a snack. They are high in vitamins, fibre, protein, magnesium, calcium, and provide a variety of other health benefits. Continue reading to learn all the health benefits of pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin seeds are the edible seeds of the pumpkin fruit. These flat, white seeds are high in nutrients. They are oval, with pale greenish seeds visible once the outer white coat is peeled. They are sweet and nutty in flavour.

You’ve probably heard about the benefits of pumpkin, but did you know that the little seeds of this fruit are just as healthy as the fruit itself? Pumpkin seeds are high in nutrients, making them a nutritious snack. In fact, some people eat pumpkin seeds to lose weight. They can be consumed as roasted pumpkin seeds or salted pumpkin seeds. The seeds make you feel full, which keeps you from overeating. Not only that, but pumpkin seeds have several other health benefits. From nutrition to benefits and side effects, here’s everything you need to know.

Health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidants, which protect our cells from disease-causing damage and prevent inflammation in our bodies. They’re also rich in dietary fibre, which can enhance the effect. According to research, the anti-inflammatory properties of pumpkin seeds can help in the maintenance of normal liver, bladder, bowel, and joint function.

Healthy Heart Function

Pumpkin seeds have a high magnesium concentration, which helps to reduce and regulate blood pressure. Diets high in magnesium are related with a lower risk of stroke and death from heart disease as a result of this impact.

According to research, the antioxidants in pumpkin seeds boost nitric oxide levels in the body. This molecule helps to keep your blood vessels smooth, flexible, and healthy, which improves blood flow and lowers your risk of heart and circulation problems.

Anti-Cancer Properties

Pumpkin seeds have been shown in lab studies to inhibit the development of breast and prostate cancer cells. They also cause apoptosis, or the death of cancer cells. The strong antioxidant activity of pumpkin seeds is primarily responsible for these benefits, although much more research is needed to explore a broader range of cancers.

Better Sleep

Snacking on pumpkin seeds before bedtime may help you sleep better. Tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep, is found naturally in pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin seeds include zinc, copper, and selenium, which might alter sleep duration and quality. Finally, research indicates that magnesium might help lower stress and anxiety, both of which contribute to insomnia.

Lower Risk of Diabetes

Pumpkin seeds are abundant in magnesium, which many people do not get enough of. Magnesium helps manage blood sugar levels, minimising the risk of diabetes. According to research, pumpkin seeds can also help people with diabetes regulate their blood sugar levels.

Boosts the Immune System

Pumpkin seeds are important for immune function because they include zinc and iron. They also have anti-fungal and anti-viral properties, which help to keep the body healthy by warding off infections and diseases. So you may try pumpkin seed use to boost your immune system.

May support healthy weight loss

Pumpkin seeds are high in nutrients that aid in weight loss, including fibre, protein, and unsaturated fatty acids. Fibre increases feelings of fullness, avoiding snacking between meals, which can contribute to weight gain or hinder weight loss.

How to include pumpkin seeds in your diet?

Pumpkin seeds, with or without shells, can be found at grocery stores, or they can be scooped directly from a whole pumpkin. When buying a prepackaged product, watch for extra substances such as salt that impair the nutritional value of the seeds.

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent snack on their own and can be easily included into a variety of meals and recipes.

Here are some great ways to include pumpkin seeds’ small-but-mighty health benefits into your diet:

Add them into smoothies.

Toss with granola, yogurt, or cereal.

They may be used to add crunch to salads.

Serve as a garnish for soups, poultry dishes, or pastas.

Combine them with other ingredients to make a dip such as hummus, pesto, or guacamole.

Bake cookies and breads with them.

For a healthy snack, toast or roast them with any spice or seasoning.

Potential Side Effects of Pumpkin Seeds

Harmful to people on Diuretics

Oedema is common in people who have kidney problems or other cardiovascular problems. According to various case studies, these seeds contain mild diuretic effects that may combine with diuretic medications, resulting in additional toilet trips.

Furthermore, it may have an effect on your body’s mineral balance. So, if you’re on diuretics, refrain from eating pumpkin seeds.

Allergies

Although pumpkin seeds are not as allergenic as other seeds, they can cause allergic reactions in certain people. The skin is the most commonly affected by these allergies. So, if you’re allergic to pumpkin seeds, here’s what you may expect: Skin that is scaly, irritated, and red, hives and itching, Rhinoconjunctivitis (a kind of conjunctivitis that causes nasal congestion and sneezing), allergic Asthma, breathing problems, headache, and other symptoms.

Pregnant and Lactating Women

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that pumpkin seeds should be consumed or avoided during pregnancy or lactation. It is, nonetheless, better to steer clear of caution. It is advisable to prevent any pumpkin seed side effects during pregnancy and lactation.

Loss of Nutrients

You may lose a variety of nutrients if you consume pumpkin seeds improperly. Cooking them for too long, for example, or not chewing them well, may rob you of all the benefits. Furthermore, crisp-cooked pumpkin seeds lack water-soluble components. Vitamin B6, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin B12, and vitamin C are examples. As a result, cook them on the lowest possible heat. Also, rather than swallowing them, properly chew them.

Drug Interaction

A person who is already on medication may have an unfavourable reaction if the drug interacts with the other medications they are taking if they do not seek proper medical advice. Similarly, before including pumpkin seeds into your diet, consult with your doctor. Pumpkin seeds also include anti-nutrients like cyanide, tannin, and oxalates.

Pumpkin seeds are abundant in vitamin K and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which might exacerbate blood thinning in those who already use blood thinners. As a result, bleeding may occur. So, before including pumpkin seeds and blood thinners into your diet or health plan, consult a doctor.

Not Safe for Infants

Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein and iron, making them a great snack for kids. However, because they are high in fibre and fatty acids, they are not recommended for babies because they might induce stomach cramps, discomfort, vomiting, and even diarrhoea.

May Lead to Weight Gain

According to several research, pumpkin seeds contain hypoglycemic characteristics. As a result, it may help regulate sugar, making them a convenient snack for diabetics. Furthermore, it reduces blood glucose levels, preventing a sudden surge in glucose levels. If you have diabetes or hypoglycemia, consult your doctor before adding pumpkin seeds to your diet.

One hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 446 kcal and 19g of fat. As a result, eating too many pumpkin seeds leads to weight gain. So, unless you want to gain weight, limit your intake of this snack.

Obesity has been at the root of many health issues, including hypertension and diabetes. So, before including seeds in your diet, consult with a dietitian, especially if you’re trying to lose weight.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock