Special afternoon teas by hotels and beauty brands this November 2021

These hotels in Kuala Lumpur are collaborating with leading beauty brands to curate special afternoon tea experiences for city folks — happening for a limited time only this November 2021.

This November, hotels in Kuala Lumpur are collaborating with beauty brands to curate a special afternoon tea experience as the dining scene comes back to life post lockdown. While we are already familiar of such dining collaborations in the past, hotels and beauty brands this time are focusing on creating awareness for men’s health in conjunction with Movember.

From The Ruma Hotel’s collaboration with the city’s best grooming parlour Truefitt & Hill, to The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur’s exclusive partnership with DECORTÉ, there’s plenty to savour and enjoy as you pamper yourself to the fullest.

Check out the list of afternoon tea experiences you must try this month.

The Ruma Hotel X Truefitt & Hill

Make this November a special one with the November Afternoon Tea at The Ruma Hotel, in partnership with Truefitt & Hill Malaysia. Enjoy a blue-themed afternoon tea curated by the kitchen team, and receive a RM50 Truefitt & Hill gift certificate to use after. 10% of the proceeds will also go to MAKNA in efforts to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

Make your reservations by calling +603-2778 0888, or drop them an email at atas@theruma.com

Le Meridien KL X MALIN+GOETZ

Le Meridien KL invites you to savour the good life with a specially curated afternoon tea, creatively inspired by MALIN+GOETZ. Served at Latitude 03, the La Fête Afternoon Tea — available from 8 November 2021 to 5 December 2021 (2.00PM to 6.00PM) — will feature MALIN+GOETZ Bell Pepper Scone with Bergamot Glaze, MALIN+GOETZ Lavender Macaron with Lime and Mint Cream, MALIN+GOETZ Panna Cotta with Bergamot, and more. Each of these sets will come with a MALIN+GOETZ goodie bag exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Make your reservations via Facebook or Instagram or call +603-2263 7888, or drop them an email at dining.reservation@lemeridien.com

The Ritz-Carlton KL X DECORTÉ

The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur collaborates with Japanese skincare and cosmetics brand DECORTÉ to present a special afternoon tea experience at the Lobby Lounge. For a limited time only, the Ritzy Afternoon Tea set comes with a specially curated selection of desserts, reflecting on the main ingredient in the DECORTÉ AQ Meliority range — the Benifuki Green Tea. To top it all off, each afternoon tea set will also come with an exclusive luxe pampering kit from DECORTÉ.

Make your reservations by WhatsApp +6018-306 3188 or email dining@ritzcarltonkl.com