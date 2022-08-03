The special mooncakes you don’t want to miss this Mid-Autumn Festival

Thinking of trying unique mooncakes? Check out the guide below for the best contemporary mooncakes available in KL at the moment.

With Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaching (10 September, to be specific), you know it’s about to be #MooncakeGalore. Mooncakes that are traditionally round creations with classic flavours such as lotus and red bean, are now also being offered in more unique and contemporary concoctions.

Instead of the usual types of mooncakes many grew up eating, one-of-a-kind mooncakes are now available in the market for you to experience. Some are made with interesting ingredients, some are infused with whisky, and the rest are designed to be different. Looking for something truly uncommon? You’ve arrived at the right spot!

Jobbie and Vanilla Crepe

Described as the first crypto Mooncrepe collection, each box comprises four special Mooncrepe with different flavours. They include Terra Luna – Rainbow Vanilla (a rainbow vanilla crepe cake), Shiba Inu – Jobbie Classic Chunky (crepe cake with peanut chunks), Ethereum – Tropical Fruit (crepe cake with mango and peach), and Bitcoin – Jobbie Classic Creamy (a crepe cake with the addition of Jobbie Classic Creamy Peanut Butter). In addition, each purchase allows you to redeem one free Mooncrepe Rabbit collection NFT (Non Fungible Token) as well as a lifetime discount of 10 percent at Jobbie and Vanilla Crepe’s respective online stores.

Price: RM148 per box

For more information or to purchase, visit this website.

Lavy and 1664 Blanc

On the lookout for beer-infused mooncakes? Consider the Mooncake Collection from Lavy, made in partnership with 1664 Blanc. Each box set consists of two 1664 Blanc-infused mooncakes (one with 1664 Blanc and another with 1664 Rosé) and two bottles of 1664 beers — 1664 Blanc and 1664 Rosé. Created with momoyama skin, the unique mooncakes are best enjoyed when experienced with sips of chilled 1664 beers. Ps. A gentle reminder that the mooncakes are available for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Price: RM165 per box

For more information or to purchase, visit this website.

Johnnie Walker and The Ice Cream Bar

Here’s another one for the history books. The Ice Cream Bar and Johnnie Walker have collaborated on the first ever Johnnie Walker ice cream mooncake. Created with Johnnie Walker Aged 15 Years Sherry Finish at the core, the full bodied ice cream mooncake — aptly named Johnnie Walker Whisky Cream — is coated in a layer of chocolate and comes with an orange truffle at the centre. In addition, the mooncake comes with a generous topping of fine chocolate chips. Each two-piece box is accompanied by a reusable bag and a set of premium cutlery. The alcoholic mooncakes are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Price: RM99 per box of two mooncakes

For more information or to purchase, visit this website.

Oh Cha Matcha (OCMC)

Returning for Mid-Autumn Festival this year are OCMC’s limited edition signature snow skin mooncakes. Described as sugar-free and dairy-free, the handcrafted mooncakes now come with a new Gyokuro flavour — in addition to Matcha (Matcha snow skin), Hojicha (Purple sweet potato snow skin), and Genmaicha (Blue spirulina snow skin). The newest flavour is presented with beetroot snow skin.

Price: RM69.90 per box with four mooncakes

For more information or to purchase, visit this website.

Crème De La Crème (CDLC)

Can’t get enough of artisanal ice cream mooncakes? You might want to check out Crème De La Crème’s modern creations for 2022. Each set of ice cream mooncakes from CDLC come with four designs — Moon Rabbit, Hamtaro, Chang E’s Fan, and Chang E’s Elixir. Each piece of CDLC’s edible art is said to require about six hours to make by hand. Flavours range from Pu’er chrysanthemum and Japanese Genmai to Sakura and Oolong tea.

Price: RM135 per set

For more information or to purchase, visit this website.

Licky Chan

Available from 20 August to 11 September 2022, Licky Chan has concocted a special ice cream mooncake for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. The six-inch ice cream mooncake is created with silky snow skin, tonka bean ice cream, cacao nibs, and a durian cream centre. The good news: the ice cream mooncake is already available for pre-orders!

Price: RM118 per mooncake

For more information, visit Licky Chan’s Instagram. or contact

Stay tuned for more delicious and unusual mooncake updates!