Are you ready for a scrumptious feast at home?

As much as we miss spoiling ourselves with a staycation and delicious meals at 5-star hotels, the least you can do is reignite that desire by ordering in hotel services to your home. We’ve curated a guide to help you navigate comfortably, whether it’s for birthday celebrations, anniversaries or cosy family time at home. Thanks to these hotels who are thrilled to serve you their incredible offerings, you’re going to love what they have in store for you. Kick back, relax and enjoy your day stress-free, while keeping your tummy satiated with these mouth-watering feasts.

Hero image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Majestic Kuala Lumpur