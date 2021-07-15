Are you ready for a scrumptious feast at home?
As much as we miss spoiling ourselves with a staycation and delicious meals at 5-star hotels, the least you can do is reignite that desire by ordering in hotel services to your home. We’ve curated a guide to help you navigate comfortably, whether it’s for birthday celebrations, anniversaries or cosy family time at home. Thanks to these hotels who are thrilled to serve you their incredible offerings, you’re going to love what they have in store for you. Kick back, relax and enjoy your day stress-free, while keeping your tummy satiated with these mouth-watering feasts.
Hero image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Majestic Kuala Lumpur
Through The Mandarin Oriental Shop, you can now order from your favourite F&B establishments (like Mosaic and Lai Po Heen). Whether you’re craving for the MO Burger, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Dim Sum (ready to eat or frozen) or more, you’ll find it a breeze to order for your family or your loved ones. Also, if you’re celebrating a special occasion, be sure to check out their tempting dessert selections made fresh daily.
(Image credit: Mandarin Oriental KL)
What are you craving for? Hilton has it all. Check out Take Hilton Home to indulge in Vasco’s celebrated Malaysian, Indian, Chinese and Western cuisines. With Hari Raya Haji around the corner, you can opt for their Eid’s Delicious Makan at Home set to bring festive cheer to your loved ones or for a cosy celebration at home. Here’s what you can expect: ketupat, popiah goreng, lontong with sayur lodeh, sambal sotong and more.
(Image credit: Hilton KL)
Don’t you miss heading to the W for their Sunday Retox brunch? Great news: You can recreate the experience at home with their W2GO options. In addition, you can order their Bakery Box – of flavoured popsicles, chocolates and pastries – for a delicious munch. Be sure to order two days in advance.
RETOX2GO, RM598 for four pax
Bakery Box, RM120 per box
(Image credit: Instagram/@wkualalumpur)
In the mood for a gastronomic feast at home? The Majestic Hotel KL offers colonial favourites to your doorstep. With the Colonial Sampler, you can devour their tasty six-course meal of amuse bouche, Hainanese beef soup, chicken chop and baked honey-glazed codfish, to name a few. For a memorable afternoon, shake things up with their limited edition Majestic Afternoon Tea delights. Expect a refreshed rendition of finger sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. To place an order, WhatsApp or email
guestservices@majestickl.com
The Colonial Sampler, RM180
Majestic Afternoon Tea, RM180 per box
(Image credit: The Majestic Hotel KL)
Stay home and savour exquisite Chinese classics by Li Yen (non-halal). You can’t go wrong when the restaurant offers signature dishes of Hong Kong dim sum assortments to delightful barbecued meats. Perfect for family brunch and dinner, pamper the family with a taste of Li Yen’s specialities. To place an order, drop them a text on WhatsApp.
(Image credit: Ritz-Carlton KL)
If you’re craving for Shanghainese cuisine, consider adding Shanghai (non-halal) to your list. The restaurant offers special home delivery and takeaway menu with authentic delicacies from dim sum and fried noodles to seafood and beef selections. Drop them a text to make your order.
(Image credit: JW Marriot KL)
With their recently launched Drive-Thru Stalls at Pullman KLCC, customers can place their orders without having to leave their cars – the hotel practises contactless payment via Touch n Go e-wallet. You can also order their Bento Boxes – from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Western, Malay and poke bowls – and Pastry Gourmet treats while you’re WFH. The hotel offers frozen dim sum (for steaming at home) and BBQ feasts for the family.
Bento Boxes, RM28nett per set
Pastry Gourmet, RM15 nett each
Frozen Dim Sum, RM25 nett per packet
BBQ Meals, RM188 nett per set for two pax
(Image credit: Pullman KLCC)
Treat your family to a delectable feast at home. With WFH and lockdown, it’s never a bad idea to order a delicious meal from Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. Brighten up the day by browsing from 150 affordable food and beverages, from a la carte to family meals and combo sets. Thanks to the recently launched food delivery website, you can now order and have it delivered to your abode.
(Image credit: Instagram/@sofitelkualalumpurdamansara)