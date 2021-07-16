Stay home and yum cha: 8 places for dim sum delivery in KL

Craving for sum dim sum?

Dare we say, weekend is always a good time for dim sum especially with loved ones. Whether it is an all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet or the traditional pushcart style, we can only reminisce the good times (for now) until restaurants are back in action again. Meanwhile, you can always bring home the dim sum experience as some of your favourite dim sum places are offering takeaways and deliveries.

Hotel restaurants including Li Yen at The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur and Yun House at the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur are delivering some of their best signature dim sum and complementary dishes to your doorstep for a family feast or a special occasion. But if you’re looking for something traditional, check out Chef Ming’s at ICC Pudu for fluffy Char Siew Bao and its signature Rice Wine Chicken Bun. For the kids, Fatboy Dim Sums has something that will excite them with cute renditions of mantou buns and more.

Look out for frozen options too — Red Chinese Cuisine at Pullman KLCC has the best pork-free version. Steamed buns and dumplings are simply delicious snacks for any time of the day, a quick fix if you need something to eat between WFH meetings. These can be stored in the freezer for a few weeks, so it really comes in handy for the tummy — we are speaking from experience.

You may also need some artisanal plates and platters from these local ceramic makers and a good selection of tea, pu er maybe?

Now that you’re all set up, the only thing left to do is to place your orders from our list of 8 places for dim sum delivery in Klang Valley.