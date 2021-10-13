The best afternoon tea spots to visit in Penang

Pinkies at the ready, it’s time to relax and indulge in the best afternoon tea spots in Penang.

With interstate travel allowed, are you ready to escape reality for a short getaway? I know we are. Penang is home to incredible food and culture, but what about breaking away from the local delicacies with a scrumptious afternoon tea. You will be surprised as Penang offers a plethora of places to enjoy freshly baked scones and hot tea. The tough part is by picking the right one. If you’re feeling adventurous, try a few or bookmark these places for your next visit.

David Brown’s Hilltop Garden Restaurant

Image credit: Instagram/@this.celine

Dine with a view at David Brown’s Hilltop Garden restaurant. Famed for its alfresco dining and afternoon tea, this quintessential British colonial restaurant is tucked away in the corner of Penang Hill at Strawberry Hill. Great for families and couples, snag a spot outside to immerse yourself in the David Brown’s Hilltop Garden experience. The 3-tiered afternoon tea set comes with pastries, canapes, sandwiches and freshly baked scones to enjoy.

Address: Strawberry Hill, Penang Hill, Bukit Bendera, 11300 Air Itam, Penang

Price: RM49+ (per pax)

Contact: 04-828-8337 or Whatsapp at 018-409-6277

Time: 3 PM – 5.45 PM (daily)

Macalister Mansion

Image credit: Instagram/@macalister.mansion

The Guest Lounge at Macalister Mansion earns a spot on our list based on its inviting interior and cosy atmosphere. Fun fact: The sophisticated boutique hotel is restored from a 100-year-old colonial mansion into the glorious architecture you see today. The afternoon tea menu offers everything you crave for a marvellous afternoon. The best part? The seasonal menu provides a unique experience with every visit.

Address: 228, Jalan Macalister, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Price: RM138 (per set for two)

Contact: (+604)228 3888

Time: Tuesday – Sunday, 2 PM – 5 PM.

Winter Warmers Coffee & Tea House

Image credit: Instagram/@sincerelycarmen_

This restaurant has attracted customers for its English-style decor and afternoon tea menu. With the luxurious decor as an attraction, the table setting shouldn’t go unnoticed. Your fragrant tea and delicious nibbles are served on the finest tableware to set the tone. Heads up, while the tea menu offers extensive drinks, anything from fruit to milk and herbal teas. For coffee lovers, the restaurant serves mouth-watering Rose Coffee, Chocolate Mint Coffee and beyond.

Address: G Hotel, Sunway Carnival Mall, Auto City, Queensbay Mall, and more.

Price: RM79.90

Time: 12 PM – 6 PM (daily)

E&O Hotel, Palm Court

Image credit: Instagram/@ready.4u

Known for its timeless style and old-world charm, E&O takes you back in time. Book a spot at the Palm Court to spoil yourself and your loved one with a delightful English afternoon tea on the weekends. From finger sandwiches to pastries and scones, you’re in for a treat.

Address: 10 Lebuh Farquhar, 10200 Penang, Malaysia

Price: RM88+ per person

Contact: Book your slot here

Time: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Platform 9 3/4 Fine Dining & Cellar

Image credit: Instagram/@jowiepeace

Harry Potter fans will instantly recognise the name. The restaurant takes after the iconic platform at King’s Cross railway station. Echoing the charm of the magical world, you will have to look for the entrance as there is no signage. Upon entering, you’re greeted with an elegant space that resembles the Great Hall of Hogwarts. As for the afternoon tea, the eatery takes inspiration from the famous Quidditch game.

Address: 61, Jalan Magazine, George Town, 10300 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Price: RM48+ per person

Contact: 012-6117028

Time: 3.00 PM-5.00 PM (High tea Session)

Communal Table by Gen 根

Image credit: Instagram/@communaltablegen

Well-known for elevating local cuisine with a modern twist, head chef Kevin Ng will charm your tastebuds for an element of surprise. Savouries such as Potato Pave with Chili Lemak and Black Onion, and Papaya with Calamansi and Dried Shrimp, are served. In contrast, the sweet section offers Cheesecake, Gula Apong and Whisky, and Macaroon, Oolong and Chestnuts. Explore the menu here.

Address: 68, Lebuh Presgrave, 10300 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Price: RM 150 (for two) and RM80 (for one)

Contact: 012-578-3323

Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 PM – 6 PM

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Tea Creative; Featured image credit: Instagram/@macalister.mansion