The best cafes in Cameron Highlands for great coffee and desserts

Enjoy the breeze with a cuppa and pastry in hand. Bookmark these cafes in Cameron Highlands for your next trip.

As one of Malaysia’s most prominent holiday destinations, Cameron Highlands is a great way to relish the refreshing lush greenery. Located around 200 km away from the city, this charming district is surrounded by beautiful orchards, tea plantations, hill resorts and more. The breathtaking scenery, cool climate and incredible scenic routes are favoured by tourists and locals looking to escape the bustling city. From Instagram-worthy cafes to patisseries, check out our guide to the best cafes in Cameron Highlands.

Here is a list of the best cafes in Cameron Highlands:

Puku Cafe

Adored for its homemade fruity ice cream selections, Puku Cafe is worth visiting for a quick pick-me-up. Located in Kea Farm, this Instagram-worthy cafe evokes a rustic charm with its vintage look. Their ice cream, especially the strawberry and chocolate flavours is a crowd’s favourite. If you’re lucky, grab a seat and stick around to take in the sights before exploring the rest of Cameron Highlands.

Mr Aisu Ice Cream Cafe

Image credit: Instagram/@hobartkho

Ice cream and waffles – what could be better? Located in Brinchang Pasar, Mr Aisu is known for its homemade soft serves and delicious waffles. Their signature Teh Tarik and Strawberry flavoured ice creams use Cameron Highland’s finest tea blend and fresh strawberries for a unique twist. That’s not all; the cafe also serves quick bites such as sandwiches, potato bites and more.

Growing Seed Cafe

Image credit: Instagram/@growing.seed18

Growing Seed cafe is one of the best spots to enjoy a cuppa in cold weather. Step inside, and you’ll notice abstract murals with a cosy ambience. Indulge and unwind in Tanah Rata with your loved ones by ordering the Western favourites consisting of their best-selling Chicken Chop, Chicken Chop Burger and Fish & Chips. Order the Passionfruit Topping Waffles to complete your meal.

The Lord’s Cafe

Image credit: Instagram/@shuenlyyy

In the mood for scones? Head over to The Lord’s Cafe. This prominent cafe evokes a homey ambience with the rattan furniture amidst quaint surroundings. Ideal for tea and hanging out, customers rave about its signature cream and strawberry fruity scones. Not only is the afternoon tea delicious, but it’s also pocket-friendly. Don’t skip tea to enjoy the Highland Flavoured selections while you’re there. Don’t worry; coffee is available too.

Naux Pastry

Image credit: Instagram/@foodprintsinmybelly

Those who have a sweet tooth will adore Naux Pastry. The humble cafe is helmed by a lovely couple who serves delicious sweets from cakes to macarons. Fans of the patisserie love the look and taste of their cakes done just right. Opt for the Signature Sweet Potato Cheesecake and Boh Teh Swiss Roll if it’s your first time here.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Sok Mean; Featured image credit: Growing Seed Cafe