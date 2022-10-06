Deepavali 2022: The best hotel buffets to check out in KL this year

With Deepavali coming up on 24th October 2022, it’s time to plan our dining events with some of the best buffets held around KL and Selangor.

From authentic Indian recipes to those with a fusion twist, these buffets offer it all when it comes to sumptuous Indian cuisine. As one of the oldest cuisines, the use of spices and a myriad of ingredients offer vast complexity in flavours when it comes to Indian food.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is called the Festival of Lights, as it symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, the reason that devotees adorn their homes with lights is that it’s the time to destroy dark thoughts, eradicate dark evils, and provide the strength to carry on with good intentions and vibes for the rest of the year.

If you’re planning on celebrating Deepavali with your friends and family over carefully crafted dishes at buffets, take your pick from this list. Renowned and experienced Chefs have created enriching varieties of Indian food and delicacies for a truly amazing feast to honor the auspicious occasion.

Bookmark this guide as we continue to update it as more promotions become available.

Scrumptious Deepavali buffets to check out in KL this year, so far:

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Deepavali buffet at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. Image credit: Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Available from 21 October 2022 until 24 October 2022, Kwee Zeen at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara is putting on a colourful and vibrant celebration of Deepavali with a specially designed festive buffet. Guests will enjoy an array of authentic Indian dishes set against the backdrop of the stunning restaurant. With a variety of themed buffets available on different days during the festival, you can revel in the spirit of Deepavali in a lavish and relaxed setting.

Deepavali themed Seafood Extravaganza buffet dinner

21st to 22d October 2022

RM148+ per person

Deepavali themed Sunday brunch buffet

23rd October 2022

RM148+ per person

Deepavali themed buffet dinner

23rd to 24th October 2022

RM128+ per person

Children aged 7 to 11 years old will enjoy 50% discount. To make a reservation, send a WhatsApp here.

Phone number: +603-2720 6688

Address: 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Tandoori Champein – Marinated Lamb chops cooked in a tandoor oven. Image credit: Mandarin Oriental

For Deepavali this year, the iconic Mandarin Oriental presents a unique culinary experience in collaboration with the luxurious Oberoi Hotel and Resorts Group, a strategic long-term partnership that has been ongoing since 2020.

Chef Rajiv Vatsyayan and his Brigade de Cuisine will be featuring an amalgam of regional food and drinks from the length and breadth of India as well as authentic dishes such as Sikandari Khusk Raan, Tandoori Champein, and Meen Moilee, will be available at Mosaic, from 20 to 24 October 2022.

For those who want to make a staycation out of it, there’s also the Stay and Dine package that includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Park View Room, the Regional Cuisines of India buffet dinner at Mosaic as well as a complimentary breakfast for two.

The Regional Cuisines of India buffet is priced at RM188+ per person for lunch and RM228+ per person for Dinner or Sunday Brunch. For reservations, please call +60 (3) 2330 8798, email mokul-fb@mohg.com or visit the website.

Header and featured image credit: Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara