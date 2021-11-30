In search of fresh dining ideas for December 2021?

Be prepared to expand your sensorial vocabulary – and waistline – in December 2021 as a host of dining events take place leading up to the annual great feast some call Christmas Day. Apart from the customary festive-themed brunch, lunch and dinner promotions, restaurants are also introducing revamped menus. After rapacious gluttony, ease your digestive tracts with some fine whiskies as the country’s largest whisky-tasting fair returns grander than before – SOPs permitting. Tickets are selling out fast, get yours before you rue the missed opportunity.

The best dining and drinking ideas in KL for December 2021:

Whisky Plus

Regardless you are a casual drinker or a whisky savant with highly trained olfactory organs, Whisky Plus caters to you. Malaysia’s largest whisky show descends on Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, 11 December 2021. Divided into 2 sessions, attendees can expect infinite sampling exercises. More than 80 brands and exhibitors will be present. If you haven’t procured your VIP passes yet, get it before the window closes on 6 December 2021.

Look forward to The Balvenie, Eiling Lim, Highland Park, The Glenlivet and a constellation of non-whisky spirits such as gin, cognac and vodka.

More information and secure your ticket here

Kita Food Festival

Held in Penang 3-4 December 2021 and Kuala Lumpur 8-12 December 2021, Kita Food Festival will witness a gastronomic convergence of Malaysia’s top chefs in a celebration of the country’s culinary culture. Expect cross-pollination and ephemeral residence by guest and resident chefs throughout the period. To whet appetite, Kim Hock Su will team up with Tyson Gee at Au Jardin, and Nadodi will join hands with Jungle Bird, among others.

Other participating restaurants include Beta, Dewakan and Kikubari.

More information and get your ticket here

Marble 8 on 56, Petronas Tower 3

If you are deprived of exceptional steaks and marvellous views of the ever-ascending KL skyline, there’s a dose of terrific news. Marble 8 on 56 has reopened. Drop by for an impressive selection of Wagyu and Angus beef grilled to perfection. The modern steakhouse has also added seafood and vegetarian options, so no one is alienated.

6pm-10pm daily, the last call at 9pm. Call 017-688 0167 to reserve

Chynna, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

For December only, Chef Lam highlights familiar flavours with a contemporary interpretation in a 6-course culinary medley. The indulgence kicks off with Mango Cheese with Creamed Egg White, Seaweed and Caviar. The famous Smoked London Duck is complemented with Black Sugar and Blueberry Sauce for added depth and character. The nourishing Seafood Soup with Blended Mint is followed by the comforting Japanese Somen Noodles with Superior Broth and Seared Scallops. A classic Steamed Fish Fillet with Lime Juice, Seared Giant Prawn with Chilli Egg Sauce precedes the refreshing Chilled Pear Infused with Midori Liqueur, Peach Gum and Ground Nuts for a thoroughly enjoyable modern Cantonese affair.

RM388 nett per person (minimum order of 2 persons)

Reserve here

Graze, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Available on 5 and 19 December 2021, Graze’s bubbly Sunday brunch is made extra cheery thanks to the revival of its collaboration with Perrier-Jouët. Food comes in abundance as the brunch menu features 15 courses of modern European canapés.

RM498 nett per person (with Perrier-Jouët), RM200 nett per person (food only), 11am-2pm

Reserve here

Li Yen, The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

Succulent freshwater prawns from Tanjung Tualang are freshly delivered to Li Yen. Knowns for its delicate sweetness and firmness to the bite, the crustacean is reimagined into a series of Chinese classics, including Fresh Tualang Prawn Noodles and Fragrant Stir-Fried Tualang Prawns with Garlic and Dried Chillies.

Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm-2.30pm; Sundays and public holidays, 10.30am-2.30pm; daily, 6.30pm-10pm

Reserve here

Yukibana, Shook!, Starhill Dining

Japanese cuisine devotees are in luck throughout the month as Yukibana invites you on an omakase journey, comprising seasonal produce. Chef Machi’s unique creations are crafted from ingredients air flown from his home country. Expect delicacies like Murotsu Oyster and Kan-Buri (winter yellowtail).

Along that line, the restaurant also offers a tempura-based omakase menu. The parade exhibits Chef Machi’s mastery as he fastidiously prepares each dish in your presence. In addition, a teppanyaki omakase menu is also curated for December. Be prepared to clap your eyes on sizzling Hokkaido scallops and seared wagyu beef, gently seasoned with house made sauces.

Omakase: RM460 per person, Tempura Omakase: RM295 per person, Teppanyaki Omakase: RM350 per person

Call 018-929 8060 to reserve

