7 patisseries in KL for the best French pastries

Are you on the lookout for the best french pastries in KL? Bookmark these places below for a dose of buttery goodness.

Whether you’re in the mood for desserts or are on the hunt for the perfect patisseries for any celebration, it’s time to indulge in pretty French pastries and gorgeous cakes in KL!

French pastries are revered around the world because they’re baked fresh with quality ingredients. You can definitely tell the difference between freshly baked bread and pastries compared to processed and packaged ones. It’s also no easy feat to bake desserts like croissants and macarons – they take hours of patience and skill. So when you buy a freshly baked French pastry, you know you’re in for a real treat.

Patisseries mean ‘pastry shop’ in French and is usually the term for bakeries that specialize in French pastries. While there’s no shortage of bakeries in KL, we’ve narrowed it down to patisseries so you can try the best of the best when it comes to traditional French cakes and pastries. The best part? All these patisseries deliver, meaning these delicious desserts are just a click away!

If you’re looking for an intricate dessert or pastry to bring to a friend’s house or treat yourself, take it one step further with these amazing French goods that look (almost) too good to eat.

Here is our best pick of patisseries offering french pastries in KL:

Lacher Patisserie

Image credit: Instagram/@lacherpatisserie

Lacher Patisserie specialises in high-quality French cakes using halal ingredients. Their desserts are only available via the website. Offering same-day delivery to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (you can also pre-order in advance), some of their best sellers include the Raspberry Valrhona Jivara Mousse Cake and Citron Tart. Their desserts are a treat for the eyes as well as the taste buds – perfect to impress your guests this festive season.

PAUL Malaysia

You would have probably seen this cafe and restaurant when shopping at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur or Intermark Mall, with its large display case offering authentic French pastries. PAUL is a french Family Bakery and Patisserie that has been operating since 1889, with the first Malaysia outlet opening in 2017 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The delectable pastries and bread here include a variety of brioche, croissants, baguettes, and cakes.

You can order online on Oddle.

Operating Hours: Daily 10am – 10pm

Address: Lot 2.09.02, E2.9.02 & P2.06.00, Level 2 Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Yeast

Image credit: Instagram/@yeastbistronomy

No stranger to those who live in Bangsar and TTDI, this popular French bistro offers delicious French cuisine as well as a selection of French breads and desserts. Here, you can try fresh loaves of traditional French bread like baguette and brioche, along with desserts and pastries like Pain au Chocolat and croissants. They also offer a variety of frozen boulangerie and patisserie products. You can shop for their products on Oddle or Shopee.

Croisserie Artisan Bakery

Image credit: Instagram/@croisserie

Crosserie Artisan Bakery is located in Damansara Heights and offers a selection of traditional French pastries, from Petit Gâteaux (small cakes perfect for tea-time) to canelé to quiches. They’ve also got a selection of Christmas-themed goodies this year that will look amazing as a centrepiece on your dining table. You can get your pastries and cakes delivered via Beepit.

Levain Boulangerie & Patisserie

Image credit: Facebook/Levain Boulangerie & Patisserie

Housed in the quiet street of Jalan Imbi, this inviting bakery and cafe offers warm and fresh breads and pastries. Their goods are baked using natural yeast in a traditional stone oven that offers a unique flavour and texture. They offer a selection of authentic French breads, pastries and cakes, such as macarons and baguettes. For delivery, you can order via Foodpanda or Beepit.

JCL Patisserie

Image credit: Instagram/@jcl.patisserie

This Instagram patisserie also offers a variety of authentic French desserts, helped by a team of passionate chefs. Intricate tarts in different flavours and macarons are some of the sweet treats they offer. To order for delivery or pick-up, slide into their DMs and place an order on Instagram.

Kenny Hills Bakery

From a small bakery that produced no more than 10 types of pastries and breads in 2015, this bakery has since grown to more than just fresh bakes. Today, the bakery has expanded to six outlets in KL and PJ, offering an extensive menu that features artisanal French pastries such as Pain au Chocolat, Pain au Raisin, and a variety of croissants.

Order online for delivery or takeaway on the website.

For addresses and operating hours of the different outlets, click here.

