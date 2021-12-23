The best gift hampers for Year of the Tiger, Chinese New Year 2022

What gifts and hampers will you be giving away to usher in Year of the Tiger, Chinese New Year 2022?
Gifting is an indispensable custom during Chinese New Year. The symbolic gesture comes in many shapes. The blissfully married are expected to distribute a red envelope containing a wad of cash to those who are yet to settle down and get wed. A visit to friends and extended family members typically entails a contribution in the form of a basket of produce. It could be something opulent like abalone or something nutritious like edible bird’s nest. For business owners, it is an opportune time to show appreciation to business partners and clients. For those who have flown the coop, Chinese New Year marks the only time of the year where family members are reunited under the same roof. Showering ageing parents with thoughtful gifts therefore becomes a filial obligation. What you present is an embodiment of your well wishes.
Read on to discover curated gifts and hampers for Chinese New Year 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /3
The purveyor of healthy snacks delivers festive cheer with a gift box filled with nutritious titbits. While choices are aplenty, the Golden Blessings CNY Gift Box seems perfect for its versatile curation, catering to the fledgling and the sage. It includes All-Natural Apple Cider & Wild Honey Vinegar, Essence of Chicken with American Ginseng & Cordyceps, Multiflora Raw Honey, Omega-3 Trail Mix, Roasted Pistachio and Thai Dried Mango, beautifully bound by an exclusive sleeve.
Unbox unveils a whimsical catalogue of gift boxes for Chinese New Year 2022. The Fuyoh series caters to anyone where the content can be as fragrant as the pineapple tart or as nostalgic as childhood games. One that really caught our attention, however, is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Nutrients, where the rustic wooden cabinet doubles as a dispensary of traditional herbal products made by Chai Huat Hin, a Chinese medicine hall located in the Petaling Street district.
There is XO and then, there is the Cordon Bleu. First blended in 1912, the Martell signature has stayed true to tradition ever since without wavering from its velvety, opulent spirit. Its distinctive bouquet is characterised by eaux-de-vie distilled from Borderies, imbued with a dry-yet-fruity body and an exceptional finish of toffee, leather and chocolate. The limited-edition gift pack is complemented with a gorgeous Tulip glass.