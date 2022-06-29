These Instagrammable cafes in Melaka offer good coffee and a nostalgic vibe

In the mood to explore Melaka’s finest Instagrammable cafes? Bookmark this guide and head to these established cafes on your next visit.

Craving for good coffee? You’re lucky because our curated guide includes these well-known spots in Melaka that offer delicious brews and a relaxing ambience. Apart from that, these cafes provide a humble blast from the past thanks to the retro-style interior and buildings.

For a flavorful feast filled with Malaysian comfort favourites, head to Sayyid Antique & Cafe. Enter the ‘70s vibe at Mods Cafe as you order your cuppa from their signature minivan. If you’re in the mood for mouth-watering Western meals accompanied by sweet treats, Heesan Kopi and The Upper should be on top of your list.

The best Instagrammable cafes in Melaka to visit right now:

Locahouz (non-halal)

In the mood for a hearty brunch? Head over to Locahouz. Located on Jalan Bukit Cina and ten minutes away from Jonker Walk, the cafe offers a retro-style ambience amidst the serene lush greenery. As you enter, you will notice that the space is beautifully decorated with rattan furniture, art pieces and potted plants. For that ideal Instagram-worthy shot, opt to dine in the alfresco area by the stairs. The menu offers hearty mains and breakfast meals. Highlights include the signature pumpkin bao and the ciabatta pork belly.

Address: 8, Jalan Bukit Cina, Kampung Bukit China, 75100 Melaka

Operating hours: 10 AM to 5 PM (closed on Wednesday)

Sayyid Antique & Cafe

Travel back in time by visiting Sayyid Antique & Cafe. The eatery serves Malaysian favourites such as Melaka Nyonya laksa, steamed nasi lemak, soto, lontong and the classic roti bakar (toast) and half-boiled egg set. Highlights include the Melaka Nyonya laksa and steamed nasi lemak. To avoid the long wait, be sure to arrive early to enjoy the cosy ambience and priceless collectable interior. You will notice unique antiques, from vintage posters and magazines to old grandfather clocks.

Address: 74, Lorong Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 8 AM to 2PM (Wednesday to Monday)

The Upper Cafe

A day of exploring calls for a quick break – drop by The Upper. The cafe is perfect for unwinding over a delectable meal, thanks to the cosy ambience with vintage touches. Besides coffee and desserts, the menu comprises western dishes such as pasta, pizza and small bites. We recommend ordering the salted egg pasta and garlic butter spaghetti with prawns. As a sweet finish, try the signature cheesecake.

Address: 52, Jalan Temenggong, Kampung Banda Kaba, 75000 Melaka

Operating hours: 12 PM to 10 PM (daily)

Heesan Kopi

Located in the heart of Melaka, Heesan Kopi is an excellent destination to kickstart your day. Step inside and be mesmerised by the old-school kopitiam vibes. Besides the unique decor curation, the murals and framed posters are beautifully decorated for that perfect Instagram-worthy shot. The extensive menu features western-meets-Nyonya cuisine such as breakfast dishes, Malaysian comfort favourites and more. Coffee lovers, try the iced gula Melaka latte, which comes with a heavenly scoop of ice cream.

Address: 100, Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 10 AM to 6 PM (daily)

Mods Cafe

Coffee lovers, consider adding Mods Cafe to your list. Praised for its homey ’70s interior, you can find quirky touches from the vintage minivan to the homeware and contrasting tones. The menu offers tasty coffee made with speciality espresso beans for a smooth yet fragrant roast. A favourite among many coffee enthusiasts is their filter brew and milk-based drinks. Order a slice of their homemade cakes with your coffee; you won’t regret it.

Address: 14, Jalan Tukang Emas, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 10 AM to 4.30 PM (weekdays) and 10 AM to 6 PM (saturdays and sundays)

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Tanya Pro