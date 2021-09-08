The best Japanese ramen meal kits in KL for this monsoon season

Skip instant noodles and grab some Japanese ramen meal kits instead.

Hello monsoon season. Rainy mornings typically lull me into listlessness. Everything just seems to move at a slower pace. It doesn’t help that I am working from home with the spacious bed mere feet away staring back at me rather invitingly. Should I ignore mounting emails and recline back for a snooze? Perhaps not. There is a growling stomach to feed.

A cool and damp weather calls for a piping hot bowl of slurpy noodles. With great fortune, now you don’t have to settle for instant noodles because the alternative is much more enticing. Thanks to these meal kits, you can effortlessly recreate restaurant-approved Japanese ramen right at home whenever and they are ready to serve in minutes.

Here is a list of the best in town.

Ippudo – non-halal

Known for its tonkotsu ramen, Ippudo offers all the essentials you can graze at the restaurant itself. Choices range from perpetual favourites such as Akamaru Shinaji, Shiromaru Motoaji and Karaka Men to side dishes such as Hakata-style gyoza, pork belly chashu and pork bun. All items are neatly packaged and perfectly portioned to ensure you lose nothing compared to dine-in. While they are frozen, they don’t really pale in comparison to the real thing.

For a limited time only, prices start from RM17 for a dozen pieces of gyoza to RM26 for 6 slices of pork belly chashu.

Babe by Jeff Ramsey – pork-free

Made from only fresh and all-natural ingredients, Babe’s ramen kit includes handmade noodles, broth, chicken chashu, ajitsuke tamago, spring onions, black fungus, nori sheets and aroma oil. In fact, it is so thoughtfully put together that the only task you have to complete yourself is to boil some water. That is after you have to make the painstaking choice between Tori Paitan ramen and Tokyo Shoyu ramen.

Priced at RM35, the catch is that you have to place your order 24 hours in advance.

Aori Ramen – non-halal

The brainchild of Lee Seungri of Big Bang fame delivers to your home (no, not by him). Prices are fairly reasonable. A meal kit for one person costs RM28, while to cater to 6 people inclusive of narutomaki, it amounts to RM150. Apart from the customary, other flavours are available. They include Spicy Mala, Mazemen and Miso.

