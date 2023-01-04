The best new cafes and restaurants in KL to add to your must-visit list

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor in January 2023.

Start the new year with a brand new list of the latest must-visit cafes and restaurants in KL. Here we bring you the best of the best that you need on your radar for 2023. From the newest brunch spots to restaurants worth exploring this month, it’s guaranteed to be another exciting year filled with the most delicious cuisines and decadent treats. Be sure to bookmark our guide as we update monthly with the ins and outs of the dining scene in KL and Selangor.

New cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor to explore in January 2023:

Pizza Duo

Located in Bamboo Hills, Pizza Duo is among the latest few eateries to join the hip dining destination in KL. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Mark and Aina, the joint specialises in Neapolitan-inspired pizzas. Surrounded by lush greenery and a serene atmosphere, Pizza Duo is where you can indulge in the most delicious and fluffiest pizzas in town. What sets their pies apart from others is how light and soft their crusts are. Fun fact: It takes 72 hours to prep the dough, which makes sense why every bite easily transports us to food heaven. The menu consists of mouth-watering appetisers and 16 types of pizzas, from the classics to the Asian-fusion twists. Our favourite? The Spicy Pep and The OD. Don’t forget to order their mozzarella cheese sticks too.

Pizza Duo is located inside Tap Room KL. For reservations, make a booking here.

Address: Bamboo Hills, Off Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang, Taman Bamboo, 51200 Kuala Lumpur.

Operation hours: 11 AM – 1AM (Sunday to Thursday) | 11 AM – 2 AM (Friday & Saturday)

Duwa

Whether you’re visiting Melawati or are living in the neighbourhood, add Duwa to your wishlist soon. To spot the cafe, keep a lookout for the signature blue-and-white striped roof above the entrance. Specialising in buttery pastries and artisanal sourdough pizzas, Duwa also offers hearty mains, such as grilled cheeses and toasts. From 12 PM onwards, you can order their pizzas consisting of five delicious flavours: Margherita pizza, cheese pizza, chicken or beef pepperoni pizza, ‘Bianca’ pizza and beef bacon pizza. Ideal for sharing, order the bruschetta or truffle fries to go with your heavenly slices. In the drinks section, coffees and teas are available.

Address: No 7-0, Jalan 3/4c, Desa Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 8.30 AM – 8 PM (Monday to Saturday)

Olea

Situated in one of the most iconic spots in KL, The Row KL is including another restaurant in its extensive dining list. Sleek and minimal, the restaurant offers a sense of calm with its rustic-meets-industrial design. Specialising in Mediterranean flavours, Olea introduces classic signatures such as crispy-fried feta with figs and za’atar and Melitzanosalata (Greek eggplant dip) to the menu. Other highlights include slow-roasted chicken, char-grilled octopus tentacles and mouth-watering lamb chops. As for desserts, we suggest trying their pistachio gelato.

Address: Ground Floor of No, 32, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 12 PM – 10.30 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Limone

Adding to our ‘Best new cafes in KL’ list in 2023 is Limone. Taking inspiration from the beauty of an Italian garden, Limone is a European-inspired cafe located in Plaza Zurich, Bukit Damansara. Splashed in vivid yellow tones with earthy green touches, the cafe offers a lovely setting for that perfect Instagram-worthy shot, thanks to its lush greenery and beautiful lemon tree as the eatery’s centrepiece. Baked with love by co-founder/head chef Tee Jiunn Hoong, the menu offers artisanal french desserts ranging from petit gateau cakes to appetising pastries. Highlights include the signature Tokyo Garden (yuzu tart), Daisy Cake (lychee raspberry cake) and Fromage Frais (cheesecake with fresh berries). Remember to order their aromatic brews on the side to go with their heavenly treats. For mains, the cafe also serves delicious brunch favourites and hot foods, like smoked salmon eggs benedict, chicken percik poke bowl and a spicy Aglio olio pasta.

Address: Lot G01-03, Plaza Zúrich, Bukit Damansara

Operation hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (closed on Mondays)

Ra Ra Coffee

For those who are craving a coffee fix in Bandar Utama, head to Ra Ra Coffee. Upon entering, the cafe offers a relaxed atmosphere with ample natural light peeping through the window walls. Thanks to its spacious outdoor and indoor seating areas, you will have plenty of space with your loved ones to enjoy a slow afternoon while unwinding with a good cuppa. Their signature dishes include the salmon blu blu burger, crispy chicken burger and waffle chicken sandwich. On the side, order the truffle fries and mentai fries. Brews such as classic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites are available. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, try their trio latte (matcha, chocolate and espresso with milk) and vit-c espresso (orange and espresso with milk).

Address: 1-1, BU4 Oasis, Jalan Changkat Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operation hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

RasaNya Steamboat

Steamboat lovers, here’s a new spot to add to your list if you’re in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Unlike your go-to places, RasaNya Steamboat combines Peranakan cuisine with Malay touches. As you enter, be ready to be mesmerised by the Peranakan-inspired decor decked in breathtaking contrasting tones filled with prints galore. On the menu, diners can pick between nine signature soups, from ox bone pot to sedap-Nya laksa. To complement your flavourful soups, a steamboat meal wouldn’t be complete without a wide selection of seafood and premium meats. You can enjoy meats like Japanese Miyazaki A5, Australian lamb, kampung chicken and beyond. Apart from that, we suggest ordering the Kak Nya Lima Kawan Platter comprising the restaurant’s homemade squid ink balls, fish balls, prawn balls, cuttlefish balls and chicken balls. For more information, explore the menu here.

Make a reservation here.

Address: Level 8, Lot 8.105.00, Pavillion Elite, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Bukit Bintang, KL

Operation hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Rizky Subagja; featured image credit: Instagram/@wearepizzaduo