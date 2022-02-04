The best Valentine’s Day menus from restaurants in KL and Langkawi

On Valentine’s Day 2022, take your beloved to their favourite restaurants.

It is a day dedicated to romance. Valentine’s Day will never be devoid of a box of chocolates, a cuddly teddy bear, and a bouquet of roses. The fortunate recipient naturally sports a grin as wide as that of the Cheshire Cat, while the not-so-lucky colleagues can only look on enviously and enquire who’s the thoughtful sender. To help you play out the rest of the day like it is supposed to be – ie showing up to the office and whisk the date of the romantic dinner you have reserved – we have come up with a list of places whose dinners you should fete him or her with.

The best restaurants in KL and Langkawi for Valentine’s Day 2022:

Maria’s Signature Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

A scrumptious 4-course set menu priced very reasonably yet the couple is treated to views of the KLCC symphony fountain. Not anywhere but only at Maria’s SteakCafe’s flagship restaurant. Starting at RM149+, the indulgent meal begins with Scallops with Tomato and Olive Salsa, followed by Mushroom Truffle soup. The main dish is a choice between Japanese Miyazaki A5 Loin, Australian Wagyu 9 or 7 Rib Eye, Lobster Thermidor, Atlantic White Cod and New Zealand Lamb Cutlet. The sweet note is chimed by a Cheesecake served with Berry Coulis.

Available for dine-in February 11-15. It is also offered at Maria’s SteakCafe Bangsar, Sunway and Damansara Perdana.

Reserve here

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar

Available from February 12 to 15, love birds can enjoy a delightful menu arrayed with specials such as Mango Salsa Scallop, Smoked Crab with Beet Soup, a choice of mains from Grilled Lobster with nasi briyani, Beef Tenderloin Steak to Grilled Giant Grouper. After dinner, you can indulge in a Decadent Chocolate Cake, coupled with a glass of wine or two. There are optional beverages priced at RM150 for a bottle of wine of choice or four cocktails by The Chow Kit x Mizukami.



Call 03-2778 6688 for reservation.

M Marini Grand Caffè & Terrazza, Kuala Lumpur

Only on February 14 will couples be invited for the Valentine’s set dinner. Priced at RM588+ per couple, the special menu offers the appetiser Prawn Cocktail (Julienne Garden Greens with Prawns and Aioli Dressing), a secondi between Filetto Di Manzo (Grilled Tenderloin Steak served with Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Truffle Jus), Spaghetti Aragosta (Spaghetti Aglio Olio Style with Lobster Tail) and Stinco Di Al Forno (Slow baked Boneless Lamb Shank served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables), and the dessert Milk Chocolate Choux served with Fresh Strawberries and Vanilla Gelato. Decadent, but it isn’t a complaint.

Reserve here

Marble 8, Kuala Lumpur

At one of the prime steakhouses in KL, couples are expected to bring a big appetite. Marble 8 will satiate even the greediest gourmand. Choose between a window-facing table (RM1499+ per couple) and another away from the window (RM1,399+ per couple). The pre-starter is Truffle Scrambled Eggs (Scrambled Eggs, Parmesan Espuma and Shaved Black Truffle), the first appetiser is Wagyu Burger served with Mini Charcoal Bun, Cheese and Truffle Mayo, while the second is Lobster Salad (Maine Lobster Tail served with Lemon and Tomato Confit, Basil, Truffle Mayo and Pickled Onion). The pasta is expectedly a homemade Tagliatelle served with Butter Sage and Shaved Truffle. The main course is a choice of two – Dry Aged Wagyu Sirloin served with Potato Croquette, Asparagus and Salsa Verde, or Pan Seared Sea Bream served with Mushroom Confit, Celeriac Purée and Tarragon. End the evening with 2 desserts – Gold White Chocolate Madeleine, as well as Jivara Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge and Raspberry Sorbet. The menu is limited to Valentine’s Day.

Reserve here

Marini’s on 57, Kuala Lumpur

If one of you happens to be a vegetarian, Marini’s on 57 is the place to be on Valentine’s Day 2022. While it does offer an exceptional non-vegetarian menu, we are going to highlight the alternative. The window-facing table is priced at RM1,588+ per couple, while the non-window-facing table is priced at RM1,488+ per couple. The amuse bouche is Uovo (Scrambled Eggs, Parmesan Espuma and Shaved Black Truffle), trailed by the antipasto Portobello Burger (Mini Charcoal Bun, Cheese and Truffle Mayo). The second antipasto is Patata, Cavolfiore E Olive Nere (Potato Espuma, Cauliflower and Black Olives Crumbs). The risotto is Risotto Con Porcini, Parmigiano E Foglia D’oro (Carnaroli Risotto, Porcini Mushrooms, Burrata Espuma and Gold Leaf), while the secondi is Pappardelle Con Spugnole, Asparagi E Pecorino Romano (House-made Pappardelle Pasta, Morels Mushroom, Asparagus and Pecorino Romano Cheese). Passion Fruit Cremeux and Mixed Berries Pavlova comes as the aspettando il dessert, with the dessert being Raspberry Rose Mousse and Lychee Sorbet.

Reserve here

Maristar, Kuala Lumpur

The Marini’s Group’s latest dining attraction is catering to lovebirds this Valentine’s Day. Priced at RM1,288+ per couple, the set dinner comprises a pre-starter in the shape of Cold Pasta Truffle, an appetiser in the form of Carpaccio Hamachi (Sliced Hamachi served with Wasabi Dressing), and a house-made Fettuccine pasta served with Truffle Butter Sage and Black Truffle Shaves. The main course is a choice of either Wagyu Tenderloin Score M5 served with Potato Net, Asparagus and Red Wine Sauce or Astice Al Forno (Baked Slipper Lobster with Maristar Special Spices served with Potato Croquette, Brinjal Purée and Saffron Tuile). The dessert arrives in the form of Martini Milk Chocolate Whipped Ganache Brownie with Chocolate Gelato.

Reserve here

Kayuputi, The St. Regis Langkawi

Look forward to the perfect way to pamper your valentine with a candlelight dinner at one of the top restaurants in Langkawi – Kayuputi. The romantic evening starts with a magical sunset before the resort’s Executive Chef Mandy Goh tantalises your tastebuds with an exquisite 6-course menu. Be serenaded by the sound of the lapping waves, while the gorgeous setting is equalled by a meticulously plated dinner.

Available February 11, 12 and 14, the 6-course menu is priced at RM1,400 per couple (food only) or RM1,750 per couple (food and a bottle of Taittinger).

Book your stay here

Splash, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Step into Splash for an exclusive epicurean adventure complete with a romantic 4-course candlelit dinner especially prepared for the couple by the resort’s Executive Chef Zaihari @ Zack. Start the evening early with an admiration of the cerulean Andaman Sea joining up with the setting sun. When the dinner is served, toast to your valentine under the starry skies.

Available on February 14, the 4-course menu is priced at RM600+ per couple (food only).

Book your stay here

