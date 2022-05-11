The exceptional art of blending with Martell Chanteloup XXO

Martell Malaysia brings the exceptional art of blending to life with the introduction of the Martell Chanteloup XXO, which is followed by a unique dinner and cognac pairing experience and multi-sensorial activations.

With the introduction of Martell Chanteloup XXO, an extraordinary blend made up of 450 very old eaux-de-vie from four finest cognac crus, Martell Malaysia has put together an experiential journey of luxury to Genting Highlands for a cognac pairing dinner experience.

For the uninitiated, Martell Chanteloup XXO is named after the historic Château de Chanteloup near Cognac, France, where the soul of Maison Martell lies. The blend is a true embodiment of Martell’s art of blending, bringing to life this legacy of savoir-faire, perpetuated through nine generations. The legacy today is upheld by Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud, who blends Martell Chanteloup XXO from up to 450 very old eaux-de-vie, from the four most prestigious cognac crus — brought together in perfect harmony.

An unprecedented combination of richness and complexity, Martell Chanteloup XXO offers cognac lovers a complete expression of the very best from the Cognac terroir. Taking inspiration from its mastery and Maison Martell’s rich history in Asia, when the brand first arrived to Malaysia in 1874, Martell Malaysia has partnered with E18hteen Inspired Cuisine in Maxim Hotel, Genting Highlands to curate an exceptional pairing dinner that brings together elements of East and West together.

The culinary team behind the restaurant, known for its artisanal Chinese cuisine, has developed a unique eight-course menu that was paired with the Martell range. Leading the pairing was Bastien Michaud, the Martell Brand Ambassador for Malaysia.

An Experiential Cognac Pairing

The menu opened with an appetiser of Stir-fried Crispy Abalone Mushroom with Butter & Salted Egg, Micro Crest Salad with Truffle Dressing, which was paired with Martell VSOP. The bright notes of Martell VSOP contrasted with the rich creamy sauce, bringing balance to the dish. Next, the Double-boiled Mountain Grass Chicken with Black Mushroom & Dried Scallop soup which was paired with Martell XO. What we loved about this dish was how Martell XO actually enhanced the decadent flavours in the broth — expressing layers of beautiful savoury notes.

Onto mains, Martell XO was again presented with a Steam River Lampang Fish Fillet with Hot & Sour Pickled Chili and Korean Glass Noodles. The dark honey notes offered relief to the spicy hints of this dish.

The star of the night — Martell Chanteloup XXO — came through with the Oven-baked Glazed Martell VSOP Pork Belly Ribs with Baby Romaine Lettuce Caviar. We picked up an intensified flavour thanks to the extremely smooth yet complex accents of Martell Chanteloup XXO that harmonised perfectly with the fatty meat. Glutinous Rice and Honey Cod Fish Wrapped in Bamboo Leaf followed right after, and it brought a nuanced expression that was layered with the rich nutty notes from the Martell Chanteloup XXO.

For desserts, a duo of Spring Snow Glutinous Ball Stuffed with Mango Puree and Chilled Fresh Fruit & Chrysanthemum Jelly came through alongside Martell Cordon Bleu Extra. Great for sweets, Martell Cordon Bleu Extra gave off a warm spicy taste with a honey finish for the perfect pairing.

A Sensorial Experience

As a testament to the brand’s audacity, Martell also offered guests captivating multi-sensorial corners that encouraged them to experience Martell like never before. It started with the Martell Taste of Sound where guests were transported to different scenes via a series of short stories — inviting them to discover unexplored sensations with a glass of Martell in hand.

The second corner put them through a smell test, challenging guests to guess the flavour notes based on scent alone. Complementing the entire experience, guests were also treated to an exclusive Martell mentoring session lead by Bastien Michaud — enriching guests with the heritage and craftsmanship of Maison Martell.

A night to remember? Yes it was.

