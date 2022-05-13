The newest restrobar in Genting offers no-frills cocktails on tap and awesome Thai street food

The purveyor of cocktails on tap, Tap Tap, and Thai street food specialist, YáN, join forces in Genting.

If you think all Genting Highlands has to offer to eager diners, punters and thrill seekers are jumbo fries, burgers and milkshakes (Five Guys), gourmet seafood (Burger & Lobster) and Béni of Michelin star fame, you are about to discover there is a lot more to that in the next trip high up the mountains.

Tap Tap is now offering cocktails on tap at YáN, Genting Highlands

While KL is home to some of the best bars in Asia, the cocktail experience tends to revolve around high-strength spirits and the allure of a celebrity mixologist. Tap Tap, however, revolutionises the way cocktails are served. Instead of bespoke which takes some time to concoct, shake, strain and garnish, Tap Tap orientates itself to be more draught beer-like, ensuring fast serving, consistency and generally friendlier on your wallet.

On top of that, cocktails here are predominantly of lower ABV, so you can imbibe merrily the entire afternoon and evening without feeling intoxicated and suffering from the ensuing hangover. Day drinking rocks!

We would suggest you secure the best seats in the house, on the terrace overlooking the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park. Apart from ordering individual drinks, you can also ask for the tasting platter, so you get to sample every expression on tap.

Tap Tap creates two exclusive cocktails for Genting

A total of nine cocktails are on tap, all of which, though varying in ABV and flavour, are refreshing, easy drinking and go well with Thai street food.

It includes four cocktails from Tap Tap’s season two menu – also available at The Rabbit Hole, Changkat Bukit Bintang – Cha Cha Land (gin, oolong tea, osmanthus and lemon), Kick Flip (rum, coffee, cherry and stout), Tuak My Life (tuak, oolong, Lillet Rose and Guinness) and Cocomelon Iced Tea (vodka, tequila, gin, rum, midori and coconut) – and two Genting-exclusive cocktails – Fire Mango (vodka, mango, dry yoghurt chilli and cinnamon) and Prince Harry (gin, ginger flower, lychee and bitter lemon) – as well as Lychee Lust (white wine, tequila, lychee, dill and lime), Day & Night (sake, peach, yuzu, and lemon) and Kat Chai Fizz (vodka, kalamansi, kaffir lime and salted plum).

Debuting soon in Genting is the national cocktail Jungle Bird (rum, Campari, pineapple, lime and sugar). The menu changes from time to time with season three unveiling in July 2022.

What should you order at YáN, Genting Highlands?

Wouldn’t it be nice to have something spicy to warm up the digits while the chilly wind blows in? YáN might just be what the doctor calls for.

On the menu are celebrated Thai dishes such as phadthai, Thai fish cakes, steamed seafood with garlic, chilli and lime juice, Mama seafood noodles, Thai-style chicken karaage rice, garlic pork fried rice, Thai green curry, as well as Singha beer, Iron Balls gin and more.

Located at T2C-17, Level 4, SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting, 69000 Genting Highlands, YáN opens daily from 10am till 2am. Send them a DM to reserve a table.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by Tap Tap and YáN