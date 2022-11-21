The ultimate Christmas 2022 gift guide for ardent foodies in your life

Tis’ the season to be jolly!

Good golly! The festive season has dawned upon us and it’s finally time to be merry and jolly. Thinking of dressing nines for those Christmas parties or heading overseas for some winter wonderland? We have the most curated gift guides to help you put together the best festivities post-lockdown.

Let’s cut to the chase and dive straight into our ultimate gift guide for ardent gourmands and the food connoisseurs in your life. From limited-edition wines to decadent sweet treats, here’s something that is sure to tickle their tastebuds.

Wolf Blass’ Limited Edition ‘House of the Dragon’ Wine

Reel in the fantasy as you sip into the meticulously crafted Wolf Glass’ Fire & Blood Cabernet Shiraz, a deliciously fiery, high quality, classic Australian red blend wine that’s release in conjunction with HBO’s House of the Dragon — a successor series to the world-famous Games of Thrones. Available in three uniquely striking, limited-edition labels, these bottles make the perfect gifting for wine lovers. Blending 52% Cabernet Sauvignon and 48% Shiraz, then matured with a mix of French and American oak, this blend is truly a dark and delicious red wine to savour during Christmas dinners and year-end gatherings.

This limited edition is available at Jaya Grocer, Cold Storage, Mercato, Urban Fresh, Sunshine Penang, Village Grocer (Gardens Mall), Leisure Grocer Cheras (Leisure Mall), Cellar 18 and Tong Woh Enterprise.

Forever Noel Tea by TWG

Celebrate the spirit of hope and giving this festive season with the limited edition Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection. This sparkling TWG Tea green tea blend combines the celebratory flavours of warm winter spices with delicate notes of hibiscus, cinnamon, clove buds and orange peel — synonymous to the warmth and cosiness of home at Christmas. It comes encased in a collectible tin, decked luxuriously in shades of emerald and gold with sleigh bells and mistletoe to celebrate this season of merriment.

Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection, RM 156 (100g). Available from 15th November 2022 at TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Malaysia.

Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Gift Box

If you’re looking for a gift that no one would say no to, it would be the gift of chocolate — better still, Godiva Chocolates! The Holiday Luxury Chocolate Gift Box consists of 42 pieces of the most decadent and indulgent chocolates, housed in a beautiful bright red box. If you’re on a budget and looking for something smaller, there’s the Holiday Chocolate Carré Gift Box and the Holiday Chocolate Truffle Gift Box that are both perfect for your sweet-tooth friends.

Find out more HERE.

Nespresso | Pierre Hermé Collection

Nespresso has world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Hermé put together a special capsule collection this festive season. The collaboration consists of delightful coffees and gifting with Nespresso, starting with three limited-edition capsules — the Infiniment Espresso, a black single origin coffee from Colombia; as well as two flavoured coffees, the Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette that brands the unmistakable aroma of roasted hazelnuts and the Infiniment Fruité Saveur Framboise that expresses smooth cereal aroma with the brightness of raspberries. There’s also this season’s Advent Calendars containing 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day, as well as the Nomad Travel Mug now in Raspberry colour.

The Nespresso | Pierre Hermé collection is now available for purchase via all Nespresso Boutiques ; as well as through Nespresso mobile app, Nespresso official site (www.nespresso.com) and through our Customer Careline at 1800 80 7001 (operating hours: every day from 08:00 to 22:00, toll-free).

Pink Berry 5-piece Cosmo Set by Cosmic Cookware

Put indulgence aside for a minute and allow us to turn your direction to the festive cookware collection by Cosmic Cookware. Now available in a new shade, Pink Berry, these kitchen essentials is definitely something more pragmatic for the foodies in your life — especially those who love to cook. Made using natural ceramic, these Cosmo Pan, Cosmo Casserole and Cosmo Fry cookware is coated with Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating for a guaranteed non-toxic and non-stick experience. It makes celebrating Christmas and cooking extra special with cookware that’s made for more than just your kitchen.

While we’d recommend the 5-piece cosmo set, take a look at other available cookware sets to suit your gifting needs. Find out more HERE.

W Kuala Lumpur Festive Hampers

Toss some dazzle and dazzle into your Christmas celebrations with specially crafted festive hamper from W Kuala Lumpur. Packaged in chic fashionable bags in Midnight Blue and Crimson Red, these Christmas goodies are best for those who love to indulge in sweet treats with a side of fine booze. Choose between the Moët & Chandon Always Cheerful set that comes with a bottle of champagne or the Vintage Glamour set that comes with a bottle of red or white Penfolds Koonunga Hill Wine — delicious! All gift hampers comes with preserves, candies, nougat, chocolates and bonbons.

Pre-order starts from 14th November 2022 and pick up will be available from 5th December 2022 onwards via W2GO – Oddle, HERE.

The Clicquot Fridge & The Clicquot Ice Box

The Veuve Clicquot Fridge is a super chic chill box inspired by the refridgerators of the 1950s. Designed in collaboration with SMEG, the Clicquot Fridge can keep any bottle chilled for up to two hours. It is also plastic-free and constructed in recyclable tin, with a removable wedge made from 100% sugarcane waste — a very cool upcycled designer box for gifting. Alternatively, there’s also the Clicquot Ice Box that is another iconic object from the Maison. Inspired by Japanese origami, the Clicquot Ice Box opens like a flower, into an ice bucket for you to ‘present’ at any party in style. A great gift for those who love bubblies? — we think so too!

The unique Clicquot Ice Box and Clicquot Fridge are available at BSC Fine Foods, BoozeiT Retail outlets, The Food Merchant at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and The Good Stuff.