These artisanal mooncakes are perfect as Mid-Autumn Festival gifts

Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival this year with the ritual of gifting — and we have the perfect artisanal mooncakes to get you started.

And just like that, we are celebrating another round of a ‘lockdown’ Mid-Autumn Festival. And we feel you — it is not the same without the gatherings, lighting up lanterns, and cutting mooncakes while gazing at the full moon.

This year, celebrations would most likely be virtual or confined within close members of the family. And if you don’t want to have anyone feeling left out, keep the celebrations going by sending mooncakes to your family, friends and loved ones. These creative and artisanal, handcrafted mooncakes are perfect for the occasion and make a pretty gift to put a smile on their faces.

If you’re looking for traditional varieties, check out also our ultimate guide to mooncakes in KL this year.

But if you’re on a lookout for something cute, creative and Instagram-worthy, we’ve put together a list of artisanal mooncakes that are perfect as Mid-Autumn Festival gifts.

P/S: Let us know if we’ve missed out something, we’ll be happy to add them in because #KitaJagaKita! Happy Mooncake Festival!

(Featured image: Daun & Petals / Hero image: Yum.Cha)