These restaurants in KL, PJ offer poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022
03 Jan 2022 03:33 PM

Justin Ng
Digital Content Director, Kuala Lumpur
Save yourself the trouble of making poon choi at home by ordering it from these restaurants in KL and PJ for Chinese New Year 2022. 

A cultural and gastronomic vestige of the late Song Dynasty, poon choi is an indispensable part of Chinese New Year. Not unlike yee sang, thanks to the intermingling between various Chinese clans in Malaysia, poon choi has become a dish to savour for most during reunion dinner despite it being of Cantonese provenance.  

According to folklore, poon choi was created as a means for the young Song emperor to feed his half-starved troops, having fled from Mongol invaders to the Guangdong province, from all the produce they could muster. Having shed its clandestine origins, poon choi today is a sumptuous melange of abalone, ginseng, sea cucumber, fish maw, chicken and more. Ingredients are typically arranged in multiple layers in accordance with the desired doneness of each ingredient. And so, it isn’t a stretch to say making a flawless poon choi is an art form. 

These restaurants in KL and PJ offer poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Copper Mansion USJ

Copper Mansion USJ

Available for takeaway at the USJ branch of Copper Mansion, the Sundried Seafood Treasure Pot Poon Choi is the closest you get to dine out at the popular Chinese restaurant minus the crowd. The catch is to place your order at least a week in advance. Opulently curated, the set also comes with Prosperity Yee Sang, Bentong Fragrant Chicken Rice, Radish Cake and Steamed Rice Cake. It is priced at RM688+ for 6 pax and RM988+ for 10 pax.  

Call 03-8023 2666

Copper Mansion USJ
Marco Polo Restaurant, Wisma Lim Foo Yong

Marco Polo Restaurant, Wisma Lim Foo Yong

Strictly for takeaway and delivery, requiring only an hour of pre-order, the Mini Poon Choy set available till February 15 for those who prefer to savour it at home. No less impressive compared to the full size offering at the restaurant, the reduced rendition still offers an abundance of abalone, scallops, fish maw, mushroom, broccoli, octopus, dried oyster and more, for a mere RM58+

Marco Polo Restaurant, Wisma Lim Foo Yong
Order now
Lala Chong Seafood Restaurant

Lala Chong Seafood Restaurant

When giving a whole hamper might be too extravagant for one person, especially when the person lives alone, a ready-to-cook meal made for one offers sensibility. The famous seafood in Petaling Jaya creates “a person, a bowl” Poon Choy Gift Box comprising premium ingredients such as abalone and sea cucumber. All the recipient has to do is to heat it up inside a microwave.

Lala Chong Seafood Restaurant
Price
RM63
Order now
Wan Chun Ting, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Wan Chun Ting, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Priced at RM888, though you can still get it for RM754.80 before January 16, the Prosperous Poon Choy set inclusive of abalone, sun dried scallops, sun dried oyster, sea cucumber, tiger prawns and fish maw can satiate up to 5 people. You don’t have to wait long for it to arrive at your doorstep too, requiring only an hour of ordering in advance. Delivery is available every Sunday and Monday, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and from Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 9.30pm.

Wan Chun Ting, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara
Order now
Dining Chinese New Year poon choi
Often think of myself as a journalist and so I delve deeper into a range of topics. Talk to me about current affairs, watches, travel, drinks, new experiences and more importantly, the business, economics and dynamics behind it.

