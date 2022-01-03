These restaurants in KL, PJ offer poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022

Save yourself the trouble of making poon choi at home by ordering it from these restaurants in KL and PJ for Chinese New Year 2022.

A cultural and gastronomic vestige of the late Song Dynasty, poon choi is an indispensable part of Chinese New Year. Not unlike yee sang, thanks to the intermingling between various Chinese clans in Malaysia, poon choi has become a dish to savour for most during reunion dinner despite it being of Cantonese provenance.

According to folklore, poon choi was created as a means for the young Song emperor to feed his half-starved troops, having fled from Mongol invaders to the Guangdong province, from all the produce they could muster. Having shed its clandestine origins, poon choi today is a sumptuous melange of abalone, ginseng, sea cucumber, fish maw, chicken and more. Ingredients are typically arranged in multiple layers in accordance with the desired doneness of each ingredient. And so, it isn’t a stretch to say making a flawless poon choi is an art form.

These restaurants in KL and PJ offer poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022: