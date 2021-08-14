Tiffin launches Tiffin At Home as a prelude to the opening of Tiffin At The Yard, including special four-hands chefs collaborations between top chefs from Malaysia and Singapore for Singapore Tourism Board’s upcoming Singapore Food Festival.

If you’ve been to past Tiffin Food Court events, you’d know the kind of gastronomic adventure you’d experience — like a kid in a candy store. It is not just about the food but the coming together of local chefs, homegrown brands and F&B names in one venue. Moving forward with the same concept, the next installation of the Tiffin Food Court will take place in one of the oldest heritage buildings in Malaysia, Sentul Depot.

As the first F&B concept brought to life at Sentul Depot, the name Tiffin At The Yard highlights its sense of place and is set to become Klang Valley’s culinary playground with unique dine-in and cloud kitchen hybrid concept, featuring the country’s top chefs and restaurateurs, local F&B purveyors as well as up-and-coming talents.

In response to the current lockdown and restrictions, the Tiffin team has introduced the Tiffin At Home experience as a prelude to Tiffin At The Yard. Founder of Tiffin, Adrian Yap confides that this is also a way for them to support the industry during these challenging times.

“Ever since the lockdown started, and with the opening of the physical Tiffin At The Yard delayed, the Tiffin team has been actively working with many players in the F&B scene to explore fun concepts and test new ideas for home dining. Tiffin At Home is a result of these conversations,” — Adrian Yap

Committed to the Tiffin DNA of pushing the boundaries on culinary creativity and exploration, Tiffin At Home will feature a plethora of collaborative menus with Malaysia’s top chefs and homegrown brands. Some of your favourite go-to’s including Li, Akar Dining, OpenHouse, Ember, Kikubari, Chocha, Atelier Binchotan, Dewakan, Gooddam, Inside Scoop and gēn 根 will come together to create extraordinary dining experience for a limited time only — your one of the few, if not only, chance to taste these explorative creations.

Some of the many multi-faceted collaborations that have caught our attention including the Chef Chai of the now-defunct Copper who will be bringing his creative spirit into a fermentation-driven menu with Inside Scoop and up-and-coming fermentation hub Kuno — happening on Week 4, 9th to 12th September 2021. Foodies also wouldn’t want to miss the renewed ideation of modern Asian cuisine put together by Ember, Li and MU Artisan — happening on Week 1, 19th to 22nd August 2021.

On top of that, there will also be cross-border collaborations with some of the best restaurants in Singapore, in conjunction with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for the upcoming Singapore Food Festival. The collaboration will feature the some of Malaysia and Singapore’s most celebrated names in the F&B playground, and we are sure you’d be very excited about it.

Jun Wong of Kikubari, who share a deep passion for modern Japanese gastronomy, will be joining hands with Ryan Clift of NOKA by Tippling Club — presenting a menu that is fun, playful and fresh.

Chocha Foodstore will come together with Laut Singapore to create a menu that pays homage to the region’s sea-faring heritage, while Darren Teoh of Dewakan and Sun Kim of one-Michelin-starred Meta Restaurant will front an ingredient-driven menu that draws from both chef’s cultural heritage — Malaysian and Korean.

These four-hands chefs collaborations will be a celebration of the inventive spirit between Malaysia and Singapore in the culinary world as people come together to celebrate a common love for delicious food and drinks. And what better time to do it than now, as the F&B players unite as one in the name of food — a beacon of hope to the F&B industry stricken by the impacts of the pandemic.

Complementing this coveted Tiffin At Home experience are specially crafted Chivas Regal 12 and Jameson Whisky cocktails, created by veteran mixologists including CK Kho of Coley and Tracia Chan of Dissolved Solids. This adds an additional layer of surprise and is a prime example of Tiffin’s unwavering commitment to bringing to life unique, one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

Check out the five-week line-up below.

Tiffin At Home will be available on a pre-order basis and orders can be made through www.tiffin-my.store. And for more details about the Singapore Food Festival, visit www.singaporefoodfestival.com.