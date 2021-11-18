Traditional or with a twist, here is where you can find the best Christmas dinner

It’s the season of gifting and feasting as Santa swings into town. Have you reserved for Christmas dinner to mark the beginning of the holiday season and the end of 2021?
Customarily taking place on the eve and the evening of the auspicious day, Christmas dinner is notable for being substantial and rich. It varies between regions where cultural influences take precedence. This naturally translates into what makes it onto the dining table.
In Malaysia, a melting pot of cultures, Christmas dinner means anything that you may take a fancy to. While roast turkey, gingerbread, panettone and pudding are expected, many restaurants have adapted their offerings to entice many diners who simply view Christmas as a cultural celebration. An excuse for gluttony?
Here’s where to get the best Christmas lunch and dinner in KL for 2021:
Bask in the celebratory spirit with classics including Honey Glazed Spice Brined Roast Turkey, Spring Lamb Shoulder Braised in Moroccan Spices, Turkey Roulade with Sage Stuffing, Australian Prime Rib Slow Roasted with Mustard Jus, served with Yorkshire Pudding and Confit Duck Leg with Raisin Red Cabbage. Diners can tuck into a sweet ending with Christmas Yule Log Cake, Panettone Pudding, Traditional Fruitcake, Stollen Bread and more.
Festive Crustacean Buffet Lunch: Saturdays and Sundays, December, 12.30pm-3.00pm, RM168 nett per adult
Festive Crustacean Buffet Dinner: Fridays and Saturdays, December, 6.30pm-10.30pm, RM208 nett per adult
Festive Buffet Dinner: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, December, 6.30pm-10.30pm, RM188 nett per adult
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner: 24 December 2021, 6.30pm-10.30pm, RM258 nett per adult
Christmas Day Buffet Lunch: 25 December 2021, 1.00pm-3.30pm, RM258 nett per adult
Executive Chef Masami Okamoto curates an exclusive 2-week special using seasonal produce. Whet the appetite with the luxurious multi-dish course with a Sakizuke entry – Sashimi Cocktail and California Roll. Move along with the Teppan Grilled Halibut with Vegetables, Unagi Yanagawa Ikura Gobou Mitsuba, Wagyu Shabu-Shabu and Ebi Tempura and Vegetables. End the indulgent affair with a Wafu Parfait.
Iketeru Festive Set: 15-31 December 2021, RM388 nett
Celebrate Christmas at Maria’s with a specially curated four-course meal. Start off your gastronomical experience with a lovely Duck a l’Orange where premium duck breast is pan seared to perfection with carrot puree and honey orange gastrique, followed by a warm, comforting pumpkin soup. Bursting with taste and flavours, choose your main course from a premium selection of Japanese Wagyu A5, Australian Wagyu MB9 Ribeye, Australian Wagyu MB7 Ribeye, Beef Wellington with Foie Gras, Atlantic White Cod, New Zealand Lamb Cutlet or Christmas Roast Turkey. Wind down the magical evening with a sliced fresh lemon loaf with icing glaze and Chantilly cream.
24 and 25 December 2021, from RM119
4 /4
Celebrate the joyous season at Quan’s Kitchen with a Christmas buffet spread featuring traditional favorites like Beef Wellington and the hotel’s signature Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey on the carving station alongside Seafood on Ice, Saffron Seafood Stew, Lingonberry Braised Short Ribs, a Gourmet Hot Dog station, the ever-popular Laksa, Yong Tau Foo and many more Asian delights.
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet: 6.3opm-10pm, 24 December 2021, RM168
Christmas Day Brunch Buffet: 12pm-3pm, 25 December 2021, RM158
Christmas Day Dinner Buffet: 6.3opm-10pm, 25 December 2021, RM148
Call 012-507 3327 to reserve