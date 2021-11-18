Traditional or with a twist, here is where you can find the best Christmas dinner

It’s the season of gifting and feasting as Santa swings into town. Have you reserved for Christmas dinner to mark the beginning of the holiday season and the end of 2021?

Customarily taking place on the eve and the evening of the auspicious day, Christmas dinner is notable for being substantial and rich. It varies between regions where cultural influences take precedence. This naturally translates into what makes it onto the dining table.

In Malaysia, a melting pot of cultures, Christmas dinner means anything that you may take a fancy to. While roast turkey, gingerbread, panettone and pudding are expected, many restaurants have adapted their offerings to entice many diners who simply view Christmas as a cultural celebration. An excuse for gluttony?